Last week, I had the great pleasure of discussing all things 'UFO Cult' with Mathew Crawford. We spent a surprising amount of time discussing Mormons, the Church of Scientology, Q anon and the Remote Viewing Project at Stanford dubbed 'The Stargate Project'. Military spoon-benders and parapsychologists play into this story in interesting ways.

Follow Mathew Crawford's Rumble Podcast here

and subscribe to his substack here

To watch episode 1 of our new UFO docu-series, click here

To donate to our new documentaries, click here:

https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress