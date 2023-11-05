Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
History of UFO Cults (w/ Mathew Crawford and Matthew Ehret)
Last week, I had the great pleasure of discussing all things 'UFO Cult' with Mathew Crawford. We spent a surprising amount of time discussing Mormons, the Church of Scientology, Q anon and the Remote Viewing Project at Stanford dubbed 'The Stargate Project'. Military spoon-benders and parapsychologists play into this story in interesting ways.