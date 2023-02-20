How China Banned Soros in 1989 [A Canadian Patriot Press Film]
Do you think that both George Soros and China represent threats to your freedom and democratic values?
Do you think that the US government suffered a regime change in 2020, but don’t understand how Anglo-American intelligence agencies orchestrated it?
Did you know that China kicked out George Soros in 1989 and purged his minions of CIA-connected fifth columnists over the ensuing decades?
Why do George Soros and Steve Bannon sound so different on so many points, except when it comes to China which both representatives of the “left” and “right” agree must be put through a regime change in order to preserve “democratic liberal values”?
In this Canadian Patriot Press documentary produced by Jason Dahl, written by Matthew Ehret and narrated by Cynthia Chung, you will be introduced to the deeper reasons for Trump’s overthrow in 2020 and the broader strategic alliance of a US-Russia-China partnership against globalism which Donald Trump was bringing into reality.
Before you find yourself supporting a program of anti-China or anti-Russia hysteria which may quickly slide into a new world war, take a deep breath, re-evaluate what power structure oversaw the murder of eight American presidents during the past two centuries and come to a deeper understanding of the CIA-rebranding and Trilateral Commission takeover of the US government over 50 years ago.
Life is ironic.
For many years of when having my Twitter account, I exposed the dangerous threat to our free and national sovereignty of our lives, elections, economy, judiciary, and politics. I referred to myself as a ‘Soros Hunter’.
You see I always wondered how his Hungarian Jewish family were able to retain their wealth and position while my family lost their business, department store, Budapest apartment, their Black Sea dacha AND their citizenship. I concluded they were collaborators.
So there I was hunting his history and peering under nearly every Politician and Industrialists, to find NZ/eugenics family histories. I followed up and posted on the Open Society (often involving USAID, UK Foreign office, and National endowment for democracy) Colour revolutions. And how it always ended with asset stripping and erosion of traditional Judeo-Christian value systems.
Now the ironic part. For over twenty years I discovered that my neighbour, Niels Taub, colluded with Soros to break the British Bank but worse, was THE man for Eastern Europe OS. And his family Von Taub, were Estonian German aristocracy who benefitted greatly from the lands bestowed on them in ethnically cleansed Poland during the war. His Aunt wrote that though the family were not Party members, they supported it’s ambitions.
PS their foundation was heavily involved financially in Astra Zeneca Vee.
After my research it explained why they never acknowledged my existence when passing me by car in the village when I was on a horse. Never slowing down even when going 50 mph on our tiny lane. Even when that horse was 16’3 hands high. Wrong ethnicity.
Eight US presidents?