In this Round Table discussion, I had the pleasure of joining Ray Coughlan, Grace Azara and John Katsavos in a long discussion of the new series of essays 'How to Save a Dying Republic'. We dealt with America's forgotten heritage, the American System of Political Economy and the importance of open system economics as the only paradigm which can overcome the Malthusian "population trap" caused by humanity's carrying capacity

