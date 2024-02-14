Humans vs Transhumanists: Navigating Through Ideals, Pragmatism and Natural Law
An Episode of the Red Pill Diaries with Rasheed Muhammed
In this episode of the Red Pill Diaries, Rasheed Muhammed and I talk about Trump, China, Putin and the fallacy of "5D chess" with a look towards the extremely different psychological profiles of humans vs transhumanists (in both neoliberal and neo-con expressions). Evidence that Trump worked to create a US-Russia-China (and Iran) alliance is presented in some detail as well.
The best science is created where there is none.
Like “transhumanism”.
Nobody knows what it is, nobody has proposed anything like a definition. And that’s great. Anyone can say whatever they want, preferably using sophisticated words, to make an appearance of “knowledge”. Then, talking for hours about nothing and going nowhere with it may be a great way to make a living.