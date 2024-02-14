In this episode of the Red Pill Diaries, Rasheed Muhammed and I talk about Trump, China, Putin and the fallacy of "5D chess" with a look towards the extremely different psychological profiles of humans vs transhumanists (in both neoliberal and neo-con expressions). Evidence that Trump worked to create a US-Russia-China (and Iran) alliance is presented in some detail as well.

