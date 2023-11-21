Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 12,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Interview with The Holmes Family: Embracing Uncompromising Truth and Growing Through Crisis
In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Cynthia and I talk to an incredible politically active family in Alberta who have found a way to grow through the pandemic, and create a foundation of love and learning which is a role model for all freedom loving citizens.