“It is good that we are bombing Iran! Someone had to finally put an end to their secret nuclear weapons program!”

“Iran’s secret nuclear weapons has been proven and anyone who questions that fact is not worth listening to.”

“Iran admitted to enriching their uranium and had achieved 60% enrichment! Why else would they do this, unless they wanted a nuclear bomb?!”

“Thank god we are bombing Iran. That’s the only way to achieve a golden age of peace and cooperation!”

If you happen to be among the growing array of confused MAGA-forever conservatives who are a bit uncomfortable with the fact that you are now supporting a war with Iran alongside radical zionists lusting after Greater Israel and a millennialist reset of humanity, then this article is for you.

But if you are just a normal person who is disgusted by the revival of Dick Cheney’s dream of blowing up Iran (and Lebanon) while murdering millions of civilians along the way, this article is also for you. I encourage you to read on.

Iran’s Secret Nuclear Weapons Lie

The evidence which many pro-MAGA forever analysts have cited to “prove” that Iran had been dishonest in keeping its nuclear weapons ambitions secret originates literally from the guy who had made a 30 year political career promoting the bombing of Iran to stop their inevitable nuclear weapons program which is always two minutes away… Benjamin Netanyahu.

That’s right, on April 30 2018, just 12 days before the JCPOA Sunset clause was to expire, none other than Benjamin Netanyahu presented “secret files” to the world acquired by the intrepid and totally honest Israeli Intelligence service proving that he had been correct since 1993 and that Iran certainly and without a doubt had a secret nuclear weapons program.

How did he get these secret files that were totally not doctored because intelligence agencies don’t make up false information?

Apparently, teams of two dozen intrepid Mossad operatives procured these immensely important 200,000 secret documents weighing literally “half a ton”… from a “delapidated warehouse”… that’s right, the most sensitive files proving Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program were tucked away, not in the thousands of kilometers of tunnels or secret bunkers found across iran… but rather in some “delapidated warehouse”.

Right.

The problem was, that the entire scope of these ‘secret files’ unveiled by Bibi dealt entirely with a time frame of 1997-2003. That is to say, BEFORE the famous Fatwa was passed by Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which banned the construction of nuclear weapons and proved nothing of Iran’s ongoing program beyond 2003.

But no matter.

The PT Barnum optics overseen by Bibi at the infamous press conference worked, and the world’s media quickly fell into lock step amplifying the claim that Iran had indeed been lying this whole time.

(As we will see by the end of this article, the true originators of Bibi’s ‘secret files’ was MI6)

And within twelve days, Trump cancelled JCPOA saying: “It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement… The United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

And it was over.

The nuclear deal was cancelled (despite Iran having honored the deal in its entirety up until that point)… and the drive to finally do what Neocon/End-Times zionists had been drooling over since the days of Richard Perle’s Clean Break Doctrine of 1997 were back on the table.

Iran was once again in ‘The Axis of Evil’.

You may now be asking, since the JCPOA cancellation, hasn’t Iran increased its enrichment up to 60%? Why would they do this unless they wanted a bomb??

First off, there are alot of assumptions which involve ignoring both important elementary facts of nuclear science, ignoring what Iran has publicly said about its own motives, and ignoring the facts of our own hypocritical nuclear industry which actually does use highly enriched uranium for civilian uses and which has provided the technology used by Iran’s nuclear sector since the early 1960s.

National Sovereign means Energy Sovereignty

Iran has made it crystal clear that it wants energy sovereignty and hase made that goal known far and wide.

Pro-war narrative shapers will say “but Iran has so much oil, why would they ever want to harness atomic power”?

That is simply because oil prices are highly volatile, contingent on speculative markets, and since 1973, ruled by the Petro-Dollar.

Not a good foundation for sovereignty. Especially if you find yourself on the wrong side of an Anglo-American regime-change program as iran has since the 1953 ouster of Iran’s nationalist president Mossadegh.

Atomic power provides not only much more security and protection from volatile global markets and sanctions, but also oil wars that have burned so much of the Middle East since Desert Storm in 1991.

Full energy sovereignty, which only nuclear energy provides, means harnessing not only the immense power of the atom, but a scientific culture that cultivates genius, and a power of appreciating the interconnection between the laws of matter, and energy which implicates both the quantum realm, macro realm, life science and economy.

This energy sovereign means mastery of the full nuclear cycle.

From raw material acquisition, to refining useable fuel, to the construction of a wide away of reactor designs, to reprocessing spent fuel in order to close the fuel cycle, and onward to industrial/medical generation and uses of nuclear isotopes. The nations which can master this domain, as Iran has sought to do for nearly 60 years, will be able to shape their own destinies in ways that non-nuclear nations will never be.

In June 2025, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, made the point that not only does Iran’s current scientific reactors come from Canada and the USA, but that both Canada and the USA use highly enriched uranium for their medical isotope industry (in Canada’s case, through the Chalk River Reactor that was built in 1959 and which uses uranium enriched up to 92%).

That’s right, since the 1950s both nations have developed their mastery of nuclear science through the civilian use of highly enriched uranium that is needed to generate a wide array of life-saving medical isotopes used in diagnostics and treatment of diseases.

A scientist working in Iran’s medical isotope industry

Enriched Uranium for Medical Isotopes

Iran’s leadership has made it’s ambition to develop a medical isotope industry known for decades, and over the past 30 years has become a world leader in nuclear medicine with “200 nuclear medicine centers equipped with 279 SPECT scanners and 26 PET/CT scanners, ensuring that all 31 provinces have access to essential diagnostic and therapeutic services.”

You may be wondering what exactly are medical isotopes. The World Nuclear Association says the following:

“There is widespread awareness of the use of radiation and radioisotopes in medicine, particularly for diagnosis (identification) and therapy (treatment) of various medical conditions. In developed countries (a quarter of the world population) about one person in 50 uses diagnostic nuclear medicine each year, and the frequency of therapy with radioisotopes is about one-tenth of this. Nuclear medicine uses radiation to provide information about the functioning of a person’s specific organs, or to treat disease. In most cases, the information is used by physicians to make a quick diagnosis of the patient’s illness. The thyroid, bones, heart, liver, and many other organs can be easily imaged, and disorders in their function revealed. In some cases radiation can be used to treat diseased organs, or tumours… Over 10,000 hospitals worldwide use radioisotopes in medicine, and about 90% of the procedures are for diagnosis.”

Iran has become a world leader in the development and use of Technetium (99mTc) Tilmanocept- a vital radio-isotope compound used for lymphatic mapping (second only to the USA). Press TV describes this in the following terms:

“The drug enables surgeons to identify tumor-draining lymph nodes with exceptional accuracy, sparing healthy tissue and reducing surgical complications for up to 90% of cancer patients—while being manufactured locally at roughly one-tenth the global cost.”

While Cyclotrons (such as Iran’s Pars or Karaj cyclotrons) can generate some isotopes used in medicine (needed for PET and MRI diagnostics), many can only be created through reactors that use highly enriched uranium as outlined in the graph above.

This is a matter of basic science as heavier radioactive isotopes which are the effect of uranium enrichment have decay chains (there are a total of four decay chains) that see heavy isotopes transmute their identities as they give off neutrons over time. As the radioactive isotopes decay toward the end state of Lead (Pb- 82), an incredible phenomenon occurs. Starting at either Uranium-238, Thorium-232 or Uranium-234, new elements come into being expressing specific half-lives with unique properties, and useful for different aspects of medical, and industrial needs that save lives.

One of the four decay chains (U-238 to Lead-206) is featured below:

All four known nuclear decay chains are featured here:

Iran’s Press TV described the need and hopes of Iran’s nuclear program saying:

Looking ahead, the future of Iranian nuclear medicine rests on a dual mandate: continuing its ambitious national program to push scientific boundaries for its own population, while also emerging as a significant contributor to global health equity. By sharing its technologies, expertise, and cost-effective innovations, Iran has the potential to support other nations in building sustainable cancer-care infrastructure.”

Having established the importance of enriched uranium in medical science, let us now say a word about enriched uranium in civilian energy more broadly.”

Enriched Fuel for Civilian Energy

Recall that Iran’s nuclear reactors use Canadian and American technology which were made possible through Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace program which also trained the first generation of Iranian nuclear scientists in American universities. Also recall that Iran has asserted that it wants full energy sovereignty, which means ‘all facets of the nuclear cycle’.

While many common designs for civilian nuclear reactors don’t require highly enriched fuel beyond 3-5%, many potent nuclear reactor designs do, and Iran has made it known that it wants the freedom to develop as many models and designs as will best serve its people. In case you didn’t know that some civilian nuclear reactors required higher enrichment beyond 3-5%, let’s look at a couple now.

First up, we have the High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) small modular reactors now being developed by the USA and Canada, which uses fuel enriched up to 20%. Increased enrichment allows for longer fuel life (10-30 years), higher power density, and more compact reactor designs suitable for remote locations or modular deployment.

Additionally, Fast Breeder Reactors which have only been developed by Russia and India to this day, also utilize fuel enriched up to 30%.

The beauty of Fast breeders is that they don’t involve a heavy water moderator and begin with a small amount of highly fissile enriched Uranium/Plutonium dioxide which is then coated by a large amount of non-fissile (but abundant and cheap) Uranium 238- embedding neutrons into the nuclei of U-238 and transforming it into fissile Plutonium. This process not only generates vast amounts of energy but creates more fissile fuel than we begin with.

This is why the Malthusians running the Trilateral Commission cancelled America’s Fast Breeder reactor program in the 1970s under Jimmy Carter (which would have made burying nuclear “waste” unnecessary), but this is also why those same Malthusians have demanded that Iran not access this technology.

Why MI6 is Behind the Lie

For the last piece of evidence that Iran’s “secret nuclear weapon program” is a total hoax, I would like to refer to Kit Klarenberg’s recent essay How MI6 Laid Iran War’s Foundations published on Global Delinquents.

This is an especially important irony for those pro-war narrative shapers who have been promulgating the lie that Iran is the City of London in the Middle East.

Klarenberg demonstrates that the ‘secret nuclear program’ narrative was entirely shaped by British intelligence in tandem with Israel. Kit writes:

“No evidence was ever presented to support the bombastic charge. The grim truth is Iran’s alleged nuclear desires are a fable, cooked up by British intelligence. What follows is the sordid tale of how MI6 operatives infiltrated ostensibly independent international institutions, then manipulated them and Western governments, ultimately leading the world to perilous, potentially nuclear conflict.”

Among the many facts which Klarenberg brings to the surface, he cites leaked cables from the British Embassy in Washington in 2008 outlining their dissatisfaction that the new US administration wished to abandon Cheney’s hardline anti-Iran position in favor of dialogue.

Kit also writes of a leading MI6 operative named Nicholas Langman, who headed MI6’s Iran Department from 2006-2008 whose leaked CV was made public showing how the dark arts specialist boasted “how he “generated confidence” in its assessment Tehran secretly had a dedicated program to develop nuclear weapons among “European, US and Middle Eastern agencies.”

Kit continues:

“Then, from 2010 - 2012 Langman led an “inter-agency” effort to comprehensively infiltrate the IAEA, while “[building] highly effective and mutually supportive relations across government and with senior US, European, Middle and Far Eastern colleagues for strategy.” These dark handshakes with MI6 “enabled major diplomatic success [sic] of Iranian nuclear and sanctions agreement.” Britain’s central, clandestine role in corralling global public and political opinion behind the fraud Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, and producing all that followed, has never been acknowledged by the mainstream media.”

So not only did MI6 generate the data used by western and Israeli intelligence to rebuild support for bombing Iran after 2007 (when Cheney’s first attempt was thwarted by patriots within his own intelligence agencies which leaked a National Intelligence Estimate proving that Iran had totally abandoned all nuclear weapons aspirations in 2003)… but MI6 also infiltrated the IAEA itself, and provided the very fake data used by Netanayahu to sabotage the JCPOA in 2018.

As Kit points out, when the 12 Day War against Iran was launched in June 2025, the IAEA, then headed by Rafael Grossi, played its part by simply reviving Netanyahu’s 2018 PT Barnum skit followed by a coordinated media campaign to justify the unjustifiable.

So just to be clear, there is not now, nor has there ever been, evidence that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program.

The source of this oft-repeated claim stems from the same MI6 channels that generated the 10 Downing Street Memo, exposed by the 2016 Chilcot Inquiry to have been behind the hoax of Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction that justified the destruction of Iraq. This is the same MI6 that generated the fake intelligence which led to the 2011 NATO bombing of Libya as well.

As Cynthia Chung writes in ‘A Clean Break Doctrine: A Modern Day Sykes-Picot’:

“The Libyan invasion in 2011 was also found to be unlawfully instigated by Britain. In a report published by the British Foreign Affairs Committee in September 2016, it was concluded that it was ‘the UK and France in March 2011 which led the international community to support an intervention in Libya to protect civilians from forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi’. The report concluded that the Libyan intervention was based on false pretence provided by British Intelligence and recklessly promoted by the British government.”

What Bibi Netanyahu pushed in 2018 to sabotage the renewal of the Iran nuclear deal was nothing more than half a ton of irrelevant documents relating to Iran’s nuclear program between 1997-2003, and had no relevance on the world of 2018 beyond the propaganda role it played in supporting the inevitable war on Iran which End-Timeist Third Temple Mount fanatics such as Pete Hegseth have been drooling over for decades.

I hope that at this point, you have come to appreciate how MAGA has been played like fools by the same British Intelligence that created the State of Israel, that has sought to destroy Iran for over a century, and which seeks to annihilate the Russian-Chinese alliance which has challenged the plans for a new global world empire. It is also the same British Intelligence which has been obsessed with taking over their “former” US colonies outlined by the Teddy Roosevelt vision for an Anglo-American alliance in 1902.

It appeared that Trump was genuinely a target of this MI6 Russiagating beast during his first term in office… but something seems to have changed since his 2025 reincarnation in the White House as Palentir, Grok, Oracle, Google, and Stargate high priests enjoy influence over our lives never before imagined.

I am also saddened to see many MAGA commentators such as Susan Kokinda, and Barbara Boyd of PrometheanPAC now serving as propagandists for the same British Empire that they had spent decades exposing. While they Neuro-linguistically Re-Program their followers to see Iran as the embodiment of the ‘City of London’… it is actually London which has always been behind the war on Iran which they are now celebrating.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress