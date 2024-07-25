Is China a Friend or Enemy of the NWO?
Presenters: AcadeMe Team with special guest Matthew Ehret
Join the AcadeMe team as they welcome journalist Matthew Ehret for a discussion on Is China a Friend or Enemy of the NWO? Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops. This enlightening discussion will cover concepts such as:
Is Xi Jinping a good guy or a bad guy? (and is it true that China kicked out Soros, saved the world from the green climate nazis, Shut down woke agenda and reformed Banking?)
• How to understand the CPC and fifth column deep state inside of China
• What is behind the “China wants to Invade Taiwan” narrative?
• What’s the deal with the massive surveillance state/social credit system in China?
• Is Huawei a Chinese spy machine infiltrating our free and Democratic West?
• Uyghur genocide and retraining camps: Fact or Fiction?
• Tibetan independence crushing: Fact or Fiction?
• Organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners: Fact or Fiction?
• Hong Kong democracy and Taiwan democracy fighters: Defenders of freedom or useful idiots used to advance color revolution?
• Chinese police stations and Chinese election interference: Fact or Fiction?
• Is it true that Christian culture and Chinese culture are incompatible?
