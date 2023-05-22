What if the celebrations of the victory over fascism in 1945 was a bit premature? What if leading Nazis were absorbed into NATO after the war and went on to play leading roles in carrying out terrorism, assassinations and a broader infiltration of western governments under the banner of a new rules-based order of globalization?

In this 20 minute discussion with KPFK 90.7FM Radio’s Cary Harrison, I unpack this history and much more.

Or watch on Rumble here and Soundcloud here:

Follow Rethinking Heroes with Cary Harrison on KPFK 90.7 FM Radio Los Angeles here