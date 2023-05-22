What if the celebrations of the victory over fascism in 1945 was a bit premature? What if leading Nazis were absorbed into NATO after the war and went on to play leading roles in carrying out terrorism, assassinations and a broader infiltration of western governments under the banner of a new rules-based order of globalization?
In this 20 minute discussion with KPFK 90.7FM Radio’s Cary Harrison, I unpack this history and much more.
Or watch on Rumble here and Soundcloud here:
Follow Rethinking Heroes with Cary Harrison on KPFK 90.7 FM Radio Los Angeles here
Hi, Matt. I just posted a video comparing your ideas to James Corbett's: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/matt-ehret-and-james-corbett. I have another going into more detail that I'll be recording later today. Please let me know if there's anyway in which I'm misrepresenting your views! And Tom of MofWooFoo is also a fan of both of you, so I just watched his good interview of you also. Glad to have both of you deep researchers and thinkers in my queue!
Good interview. I used to liven in LA many years ago. KPFK was cringeworthy radio even back then. I see nothing has changed. You did well to persevere through that smarmy, full-of-himself "host."