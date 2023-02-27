It was recently brought to my attention that someone had taken my recent five part series 'Is the Universe Governed by Life or Death' and turned it into a film adding their own creative twists throughout the script.

Throughout my series and this new film (see below), the origins of transhumanism are traced back to the philosophy of Aristotle's blank slate theory of human nature, impotent static creator and master-slave relations embedded in his assumed "natural order" of moral and physical reality.

The poisonous idea content espoused by Aristotle in opposition to Plato's healthier worldview are traced out as they were renewed in the form of the Enlightenment theoreticians of John Locke, Rene Descartes, Thomas Hobbes and Isaac Newton which are also treated at length in opposition to the Pythagorean/Platonic school of scientists like Kepler, Leibniz, and Huygens whose discoveries into the laws of creation demonstrated the necessary and efficient existence of both a soul to which all are endowed and a reasonable, living loving creator.

After watching the film, I find myself completely satisfied by the fantastic work the inspired video editor/narrator did and so decided to host the film on my websites with links to the original Odyssee channel, which I am sharing here and now.

Although the introduction, ending and some material in the middle involve a good deal of creative license, the spirit is honest and in harmony with my mind.

Enjoy the film (links to the 5 part series can be found below):

