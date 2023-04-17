Mapping the Geopolitical Landscape: Africa's Multipolar Future and Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam
This week, Africa expert Lawrence Freeman and I held a long form discussion with hundreds of audience members to discuss the importance of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam, the renewal of Pan Africanism and the oligarchical efforts to keep the African continent locked within the unipolar cage of depopulation and war rather than leaping into a multipolar future. Click on the links below to listen to the full event…