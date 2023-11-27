Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Mel K & I Discuss Aliens, Flying Saucers, the Occult and other oligarchist deceptions you should know about
This week, Mel K invited me to talk about the new documentary ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs: Lifting the Esoteric Veil’, where we discussed occultism, ancient mystery religions, and the deception known as ‘exo-politics’—from HG Wells and L. Ron Hubbard, to the Stanford Research Institute’s Stargate Project and Laurence Rockefeller’s Disclosure Project.
Or watch on Youtube here or Soundcloud here