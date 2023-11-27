This week, Mel K invited me to talk about the new documentary ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs: Lifting the Esoteric Veil’, where we discussed occultism, ancient mystery religions, and the deception known as ‘exo-politics’—from HG Wells and L. Ron Hubbard, to the Stanford Research Institute’s Stargate Project and Laurence Rockefeller’s Disclosure Project.

Or watch on Youtube here or Soundcloud here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress