This week's episode of the Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I discuss the breakdown of narratives upholding the rules based order, the breakthroughs in Ethiopia, and inside jobs from 9/11, JFK's murder and biowarfare.

We additionally break down the role of creative writing, imagination and fantasy as a powerful tool for good or evil with a focus on Shakespeare's method of generating 'fiction' vs the work of H.G. Wells, L Ron Hubbard and other figures behind the new UFO cult emerging as an ideological pillar of the new global synthetic religions being shaped by today's managerial death cult.

Or watch on Bitchute here, Youtube here or Soundcloud here :

Follow Rogue News at www.roguenews.com

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress