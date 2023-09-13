Multipolar Reality: Sci Fi Psy Ops, 9/11, JFK and UFOs
This week's episode of the Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I discuss the breakdown of narratives upholding the rules based order, the breakthroughs in Ethiopia, and inside jobs from 9/11, JFK's murder and biowarfare.
We additionally break down the role of creative writing, imagination and fantasy as a powerful tool for good or evil with a focus on Shakespeare's method of generating 'fiction' vs the work of H.G. Wells, L Ron Hubbard and other figures behind the new UFO cult emerging as an ideological pillar of the new global synthetic religions being shaped by today's managerial death cult.