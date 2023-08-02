In this week's episode of The Multipolar Reality on V and I discuss the global developments and then conduct a deep dive into the fraud of mathematical thinking behind all of the corruption facing western civilization. In the second segment of the show (beginning at around minute 20), the question is asked: how was science corrupted throughout the 20th century such that we are have consented to the annihilation of our own industrial base, infrastructure and food production systems over decades? Are we just naturally stupid or has something dark been infused into our thinking from a very early age?

I answer this question by reviewing the use of statistical modelling and mathematical thinking as a tool of corruption and mental castration of humanity which has undermined fields as wide ranging as biology, economics, military, climate science and quantum mechanics for well over a century.

In contrast to this poisonous filter placed over our brains, a more healthy integrated method of scientific thinking (highly connected to the classical arts and moral battle over politics) shaping the last several centuries. The figures of Dimitry Mendeleyev, Antoine Lavoisier, Ben Franklin, Johannes Kepler and Max Planck will be explored at some length.

Click on the links below to watch the show:

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

If you’d like to review the segment on the corruption of science as a standalone, then use this link:

To watch my Canadian Patriot Press documentaries, click here

To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here