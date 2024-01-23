This week, I was invited to speak on the podcast ‘This One’s For You’ with host Peter Sorrenti who asked if I could lay out the historic connection of the ancient mystery cults of Eleusis, Cybele and Mithra with the modern British Empire's Hellfire Club, Phoenix Society, Theosophists, Fabians and Round Table Movement. It wasn’t easy, but I think we did it.



The British imperial spread of spiritualism, mysticism and the occult throughout the 19th century was also discusses as well as the importance of researching the figure of Lyndon LaRouche who had raised the alarm bells to this occult parasite over 50 years ago.

The punchline of this entire discussion will involve Pierre Elliot Trudeau and the occult in Canada, so try to hang on till the end of the ride to get to that one.

