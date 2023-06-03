The latest Canadian Patriot short film ‘Who is our Enemy: Russia, China… or Something Else? is now available for viewing on Rumble and Bitchute.

In this film, you will be introduced to the fraud of Russiagate revealed by the outcome of the four-year investigation by John Durham and admitted to have been a fraud by even leading CIA-mouthpieces at CNN.

What role did the FBI play in this giant lie which continues to shape the psyche of many Americans and how was the FBI caught red handed manufacturing domestic terror cells before, during and after 9-11, including, but not limited to, the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping fiasco of 2020, the AtomWaffen right wing neo Nazi group, January 6 “insurrection” and 9-11 itself (overseen by then-FBI director Robert Mueller) ?

What about Britain’s MI6 and the role of Britain’s web of intelligence operations infesting every branch of western society?

How did Sir Richard Dearlove's role manufacturing the 2003 dodgy dossier of Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction set the stage for Dearlove’s role in promoting his former employee Christopher Steele’s dodgy dossier in 2016 alongside the Hillary wing of the democratic party?

Perhaps most importantly, despite so many conservatives understanding the hoax of Russian interference into western elections, WHY have the vast majority of these same people found themselves incapable of recognizing how the exact same formula of manipulation has been crafted around a “Chinese election interference” story that has been crafted and promoted by the very same Five Eyes intelligence agencies?

All of these topics and much more will be discussed in the second video in our series under the title ‘Who is our Enemy’.

The previous film in this series ‘Debunking the Myth of Secret Chinese Police Stations’ can be viewed here.

Watch the full short film on Rumble and Bitchute below:

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here :

And click below to watch the recording of the screening/discussion/Q & A featuring myself and Jason Dahl on Superspreaders where we discuss anti-China psyops, Cold War manipulations and much more.

