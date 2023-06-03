The latest Canadian Patriot short film ‘Who is our Enemy: Russia, China… or Something Else? is now available for viewing on Rumble and Bitchute.
In this film, you will be introduced to the fraud of Russiagate revealed by the outcome of the four-year investigation by John Durham and admitted to have been a fraud by even leading CIA-mouthpieces at CNN.
What role did the FBI play in this giant lie which continues to shape the psyche of many Americans and how was the FBI caught red handed manufacturing domestic terror cells before, during and after 9-11, including, but not limited to, the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping fiasco of 2020, the AtomWaffen right wing neo Nazi group, January 6 “insurrection” and 9-11 itself (overseen by then-FBI director Robert Mueller) ?
What about Britain’s MI6 and the role of Britain’s web of intelligence operations infesting every branch of western society?
How did Sir Richard Dearlove's role manufacturing the 2003 dodgy dossier of Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction set the stage for Dearlove’s role in promoting his former employee Christopher Steele’s dodgy dossier in 2016 alongside the Hillary wing of the democratic party?
Perhaps most importantly, despite so many conservatives understanding the hoax of Russian interference into western elections, WHY have the vast majority of these same people found themselves incapable of recognizing how the exact same formula of manipulation has been crafted around a “Chinese election interference” story that has been crafted and promoted by the very same Five Eyes intelligence agencies?
All of these topics and much more will be discussed in the second video in our series under the title ‘Who is our Enemy’.
The previous film in this series ‘Debunking the Myth of Secret Chinese Police Stations’ can be viewed here.
Watch the full short film on Rumble and Bitchute below:
Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:
And click below to watch the recording of the screening/discussion/Q & A featuring myself and Jason Dahl on Superspreaders where we discuss anti-China psyops, Cold War manipulations and much more.
IT’S GONNA TAKE A SUPERPOWER TO DEFEAT A SUPERPOWER
The citizens of the USA, and citizens of all constitutional democracies around the world, must accept the reality that “We the People” will never have the wealth that is required to preserve our Constitutional Liberty & Rights, and defeat the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy who possess all the wealth they need to implement their One World Globalist Fascist Empire.
It’s gonna take a Superpower to defeat a Superpower!
Today, there are two Superpowers in the world:
the Superpower of the West and the Superpower of the East.
The Western Superpower: British Oligarchy (Royals, Rothschilds, City of London Banksters), the BIS (Bank for International Settlements, aka International Banksters), UN-WEF, WHO, NATO, the Vatican, and all of their puppets who govern “so-called” western democracies.
The Eastern Superpower: China, Russia, India, and the BRICS+ countries.
The Western Superpower wants to abolish independent sovereign nation-states, wants to abolish constitutional democracies, and wants to implement a neo-feudal society where the Globalist Fascist Oligarchy own and control all of the Earth’s natural resources, and “We their Serfs” are reduced to a lifestyle of servitude begging for permissions and favors.
The Eastern Superpower wants to empower the UN and return the UN back to its original charter where independent sovereign nation-states collaborate to prevent wars, and negotiate trade agreements that are equitable to resource-rich nations and nations rich in technologies and manufacturing capabilities.
Ever since the victory of American General George Washington over British General Cornwallis at Yorktown on October 19, 1781, the British Oligarchy have continued to wage a never-ending war against sovereignty in order to preserve their Empire. The last two hundred plus years have been a global battle between the British System of Political Economy (imperialism, colonialism, slavery, one-sided free trade, privately-owned Central Banks, economic austerity, suppression of advancement through technology development, and perpetual war) and the American System of Political Economy (independent sovereign nation-states, constitutionalism, personal liberty and rights, fair trade agreements, a government-owned National Bank, economic prosperity, economic growth through technology development, and everlasting peace).
So, when choosing which side you support and hope to live in the type of society that they seek to achieve, whether the Western Superpower or the Eastern Superpower, a good set of discriminating factors are which side is promoting “The Great Collapse of Society” through massive debt, Critical Theory, Global Hoaxes (Overpopulation, Global Warming, Food Shortages, Energy Shortages, Terrorism, UFOs, Plandemics), and which side is currently negotiating international trade agreements to bolster its New Silk Road - Belt and Road Initiative, and is closest to pursuing the American System of Political Economy?
Pretty much to sums it up .. always a boogie man to instill fear .. brace yourself... they're not done with us!