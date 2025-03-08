Open vs Closed Systems Course: Lecture 5 (Origins of the Nation State)

In this fifth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia's Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, I introduce the origins of the modern nation state system.

Watch lecture 1 here:

Watch lecture 2 here:

Watch lecture 3 here:

Watch lecture 4 here:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media