Religion in China: Propaganda vs Reality

In this episode of Truth Jihad Radio, Kevin Barrett and I unpack the psychological operations deployed by the highest echelons of Anglo American intelligence agencies in order to paint China as the nefarious super villain behind all of the world's problems. Whether it is the cause of the Great Reset, push for world government, color revolutions in the USA, or the attack on the Christian conception of mankind as a species made in the image of a living creator, we are constantly told by trusted sources in both mainstream and alternative media from both sides of the aisle that China is the source of all evil. When the critical mind scratches the surface of this impressive narrative, it crumbles like a sandcastle.

So put on your thinking cap, take notes, and be prepared to re-evaluate your axioms as we plunge into an assessment of social credit, the New Silk Road, surveillance, and religion in China.

Supplementary reading which feeds into this conversation:

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .