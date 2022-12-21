In this episode of The Politics of Money, host Alisson Haunss asked me about Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia, the importance of constitutional banking and law in combating the structures of oligarchy, and the fight to stop the depopulation post-nation state agenda.

Click below to watch on Rumble, Youtube, and Bitchute;

Or watch on Rumble here , Bitchute here and Soundcloud here:

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress