Remembering the Constitution [The Politics of Money]
In this episode of The Politics of Money, host Alisson Haunss asked me about Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia, the importance of constitutional banking and law in combating the structures of oligarchy, and the fight to stop the depopulation post-nation state agenda.
I wonder if Xi even remembers his own Constitution and his people's rights...
- Article 35. Citizens of the People's Republic of China enjoy freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, of association, of procession and of demonstration.
- Article 36. Citizens of the People's Republic of China enjoy freedom of religious belief. No state organ, public organization or individual may compel citizens to believe in, or not to believe in, any religion; nor may they discriminate against citizens who believe in, or do not believe in, any religion. The state protects normal religious activities. No one may make use of religion to engage in activities that disrupt public order, impair the health of citizens or interfere with the educational system of the state. Religious bodies and religious affairs are not subject to any foreign domination.\
- Article 41. Citizens of the People's Republic of China have the right to criticize and make suggestions to any state organ or functionary. Citizens have the right to make to relevant state organs complaints and charges against, or exposures of, violation of the law or dereliction of duty by any state organ or functionary; but fabrication or distortion of facts with the intention of libel or frame-up is prohibited. In case of complaints, charges or exposures made by citizens, the state organ concerned must deal with them in a responsible manner after ascertaining the facts. No one may suppress such complaints, charges and exposures, or retaliate against the citizens making them. Citizens who have suffered losses through infringement of their civil rights by any state organ or functionary have the right to compensation in accordance with the law.
Although Xi did MEMORY-HOLE it, you can still access it archived at:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220709184648/http://en.people.cn/constitution/constitution.htm