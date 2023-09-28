Share this postRogue News Round Table: Alex Krainer, Matthew Ehret, Joaquin Flores, V & Martin Sieffmatthewehret.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherDiscover more from Matt Ehret's InsightsHistorical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy ScienceOver 11,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Rogue News Round Table: Alex Krainer, Matthew Ehret, Joaquin Flores, V & Martin SieffMatthew EhretSep 28, 2023Share this postRogue News Round Table: Alex Krainer, Matthew Ehret, Joaquin Flores, V & Martin Sieffmatthewehret.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareIn this geopolitical roundtable on Rogue News, Alex Krainer, Joaquin Flores, Martin Sieff and I join V the Guerilla Economist to break down current, past and future dynamics Or watch on Bitchute here, Soundcloud here or Youtube hereFollow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPressShare this postRogue News Round Table: Alex Krainer, Matthew Ehret, Joaquin Flores, V & Martin Sieffmatthewehret.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare