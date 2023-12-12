Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
'Science Unshackled' Group Review with the Holmes Family
This week, I had a fun time chatting with Mike, Noelle, Madison, MayCee, Sebastien and Kyle (of the Holmes family of Alberta) about their thoughts about science, cognition, misinformation, truth, lies, beauty and Goodness during this group review of my new book ‘Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World of Chaos’.
Enjoy the chat, and look below for links to get the book and review previous interviews:
The previous RTF interview with the Holmes family can be viewed here