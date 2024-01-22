In this episode of Man in America, Seth and I discuss the battles between freemasonic lodges throughout modern history and the under-appreciated complexity of the battles waged by America's founding fathers who led an international conspiracy to liberate humanity from systems of feudal hereditary empire
Or watch on Bitchute here or youtube here
Follow Man in America here: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Top
New
Community
No posts
Secret Societies of 1776 and the Principles of Universal History
Regarding the early failure of the new republic to be completely liberated from the feudal system: see https://patriots4truth.org/2019/08/06/the-missing-13th-amendment-no-lawyers-allowed-in-public-office/
It seems to me that the US republic became subservient to British interests and that the US republic was destroyed by federalism and by the establishment of a strong central government, i.e. essentially and ultimately an oligarchic form of government.