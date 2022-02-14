In this edition of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion, I was invited to showcase Britain's modern invisible empire under the cover of a global bureaucracy of Crown Agents, Mining Interests, Offshore bank havens, drug money laundering operations, terrorism financing, intelligence operations and more.

After painting a sketch of our modern British-run age, I lept back in time to the early days of Canada with the 1867 British North America Act that formulated a synthetic nation premised upon "preserving the interests of the British Empire" in the face of a world of sovereign republics then blossoming onto the scene.

We trace the growth of the British Round Table Movements fueled by the ill-begotten gains of Cecil Rhodes in misshaping the entire 20th century with the aim of reconquering the rebellious colony under an Anglo-American world government pausing to explore the deep state takeover of the USA after FDR’s untimely death, the Rhodes' Scholar-driven Cold War, and the major coup of 1971 that saw the US dollar detached from the fixed exchange rate system, the creation of the Rothschild InterAlpha Group and the World Economic Forum.

Click on the video below to watch the presentation on Bitchute

Finally, I would highly encourage everyone to watch the presentations by UK Column’s Alex Thompson and Brian Garish before and after my presentation which can be done by clicking on the following link

And for those who want to take their knowledge to the next level, here is some supplementary reading:

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .