In this special episode of Rogue News, Tim Kirby, V and I discuss the failures of the unipolarists in their aims to destroy Russia, the new dynamics emerging in Moldova, Hungary, Georgia and the Pacific theater as well as the causes behind the anomalous waves of train derailments, food processing facilities going up in fire and how all of this relates to eco-terrorism.

By reviewing the origins of such organizations like Deep Green Resistance and Extinction Rebellion (which take us into the prison cell that is the mathematical mind of Ted Kaczynski in a literal fashion) we will be better prepared to understand the strategy to destroy industrial civilization using both "above grounders" and "below grounders".

Or watch on Rumble here and Substack here:

Subscribe to Rogue News here: www.roguenews.com

follow Tim Kirby on Telegram at t.me/timkirbyhardcore

Support the work by buying some books or kicking in for a paid subscription