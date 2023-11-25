Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
In this long form discussion, Odessa and I discuss world events, Canada's deep state, the long waves of history acting upon the present, oligarchical systems, religious cults, the politics of art & the science of human social dynamics (something which some have dubbed ‘the secrets known only to the inner elites’).
The Grand Picture with Odessa on Librti Talk Canada
the Canada I knew or Montreal, in the early seventies, was a good place for us seafarers
alas, I see from the news many things are wrong