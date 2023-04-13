In this week's episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, I took the opportunity to lay out the internal contradictions of the western rules based international order and locates the causal nexus in this self-destructive shit show in the social engineering of MK Ultra, Tavistock and the creation of a new type of human with the babyboomer counterculture revolution of the 1960s.

