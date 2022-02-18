In this week’s edition of The Great Game, V and I unpack Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act granting rights to all major banks in Canada to become enforcers of a Privy Council led dictatorship with the intent of choking to death every one participating in or providing any financial support to the freedom convoy. We break down the roots of the Deep State of Canada, the collapse of establishment institutions which are rupturing under internal revolt both in Canada and abroad as well as how all this is connected to the renewed war drive pushed onto Russia.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

