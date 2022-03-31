In this week’s episode of the Great Game with V and CJ, Matt Ehret breaks down Sergei Glazyev’s recent revolutionary interview where the brilliant Russian economist, (Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission and Putin Advisor) lays out the reasons for the systemic collapse ripping the trans Atlantic community to shreds, and the principles upon which the new Eurasian system will be based.

In his blockbuster interview, Glazyev overturns decades of both neoliberal economic ideology as well as its Cold War Communist opposite, by introducing principles of Natural Law, the relationship of the creative process to functional economic systems, overcoming limits to growth via technological revolutions, and balancing central coordinating power with a liberty and flexibility which protects inalienable rights of all individual member states and citizens.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

