Did you know that Fascism and Liberalism are simply two sides of the same coin? In this episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, we explore the simple reasons for the ADL's defense of the pro-nazi Azov Battalion, the unipolarist end of history logic of Francis Fukiyama's liberal world order in opposition to the multipoloar open system outlook of Lavrov, Putin and Xi Jinping which is currently shaping the contours of the post-globalization age.

