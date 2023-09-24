In this week's episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I break down the dynamics behind the crashing of relations between Canada and India in the wake of last week's G20 Summit with a special focus on the role of British Canada in providing safe haven for international separatists and terrorists since the earliest days of the Cold War.

An overview of geopolitical hotspots from the conflict in Armenia-Azerbaijan, to Africa, Syria and the breakdown of coherence on the Ukraine front among NATO members is also developed.

What is going on with Bashar al-Assad’s visit to Beijing?

What are the hopes for rekindling the great infrastructure projects like the Five Seas Vision, Red Sea Bridge of the Horn, Qadaffi’s Great Manmade Lake and Pan Arabian high speed rail network which were all undone over a decade ago?

What about Israel’s role within all this?

