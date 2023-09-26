On September 13, 2023 media reports across the world exclaimed aloud that ancient aliens were discovered in Peru and presented to the Mexican Congress by a team of valiant researchers led by a journalist named Jose Jaime Maussan. The language used in the headlines across mainstream press agencies expressed absolute certainty leaving media consumers to believe that the claims of tiny three-fingered alien bodies with DNA far removed from the human species were true.

By this time, the minds of citizens were well-prepared to accept these claims uncritically as we had already been told by the Pentagon in 2020 that ‘off-world vehicles made of material not from this earth’ had been in the hands of government agencies for decades. We had been told by Pentagon insiders that alien bodies had been dissected by government scientists since the 1940s, and we had been told by major press agencies that UFOs had clashed with intrepid American fighter jets in February 2023.

If you take the coordinated messaging across all media platforms seriously, and believe what these experts are saying, then it would appear that a grand new hypothesis for the origins of humanity is on the tip of our fingertips making Hollywood films like Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey more factual than anyone anticipated.

But was any of this ever true? How can we know?

Blurring The Line Between Reality And Fiction

In 1952, a strange newspaper was born called ‘The National Enquirer’ and spearheaded a strange new form of ‘news’ that was a hybrid of pure fiction, paranormal stories, and reality. People across the world found themselves charmed by the sensational concoctions masquerading as news yet featuring stories of flying saucers, fossilized mermaids, ancient aliens, ghosts, and stories of dead celebrities partying in secret island resorts.

The National Enquirer inspired literally hundreds of other tabloid magazines across the Americas and Europe finding a creative way to satisfy a deep seeded need to feel a thrill amidst a banal life of consumerist boredom, and fear of nuclear war which was the Cold War.

Should it surprise anyone to discover that the founder of The National Enquirer was the son of a major mafia kingmaker, lifelong friends with Roy Cohn, and CIA agent trained in psychological warfare?

The Strange Case Of Generoso Pope Jr.

Generoso ‘Gene’ Pope Jr (1927-1988) purchased the Inquirer with a $75,000 loan from Frank Costello (head of the Luciano Crime Family) and godfather of Pope Jr himself.

Pope Jr’s father was a lifelong friend of Costello and a kingmaker of the mafia world with deep connections into the power structures of Mussolini’s Italy, having met Il Duce on several occasions who was thankful for his patronage in both Italy and the USA where Pope Sr. had controlled the Italian vote with his Italian language newspaper Il Progresso. Through this platform, Pope Sr. worked in tandem with American fascist Henry Luce (editor in chief of Time and Life magazines) promoting fascism as a miracle solution to America’s economic woes throughout the 1920s-1930s.

Once the Cold War was launched in 1946, Generoso Pope Sr and Luce didn’t skip a beat by sliding from a pro-fascist to anti-communist stance working closely with the CIA and organized crime in combatting the spread of communism by spreading ‘American values’ around the world.

The fact that these values took the form of United Fruit Company’s imperial conquest of Latin America, CIA-organized regime changes, coups, and murders of presidents… or Mafia-run casino and drug operations around the USA, Cuba, and the Americas… or collusion with unreconstructed Nazis and fascists working through NATO’s secret Gladio armies was no concern to “patriots” like Generoso Pope or Luce.

When the Korean War was launched in 1950, Generoso Pope Sr’s son (Generoso Pope Jr) was assigned a commission in psychological operations with the Central Intelligence Agency’s Office of Policy Coordination which he maintained for 18 months before setting up The National Enquirer.

The National Enquirer And CIA Push UFOs

Writing in the 2010 book Mirage Men, UFO researcher Mark Pilkington notes that “The National Enquirer became perhaps the most outspoken and reliable source of information about UFOs, unlikely as it may seem.”

Pilkington described at length how The National Enquirer picked up the reins of the Air Force’s Project Bluebook which was initiated by CIA deputy director Charles Cabell in 1952 and which officially ended in 1969.

In 1974, Pilkington writes: “the Enquirer set up a ‘Blue Ribbon’ panel on UFOs in conjunction with civilian research organizations APRO and the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena [NICAP] and scientists including J. Allen Hynek. The UFO groups passed their most interesting cases to the Enquirer, who offered to fund further research into the incidents… At the same time, the Enquirer was offering a cool $1 million to anybody who could prove that UFOs did indeed come from Outer Space, and not inconsiderable $5000-$10,000 to witnesses in what it declared to be the year’s best cases”.

Joseph Allen Hynek had been a CIA asset since the earliest days of Project Bluebook and went on to become one of the most influential figures in the UFO truth community, advising Stephen Spielberg on Close Encounters of the Third Kind and mentoring UFologist Jacques Vallee. The NICAP was a CIA-run operation from its start with a former CIA director Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter and chief of Psychological Warfare of the CIA’s Office of Policy Coordination Joseph Bryan III serving as directors of the operation.

As declassified FBI files released in 2019 demonstrated, Bryan participated in a 1953 meeting at the US Attorney Generals Office attended by none other than the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover and CIA’s Allen Dulles where the topic of “Brain Washing” was discussed — among the declassified files released by FOIA request, the topic of ‘truth serums’ came up extensively. Today, we now know that the development of a ‘truth serum’ was the reason behind the development of LSD-25 (among an array of other psychedelics which went on to play a major role in the social engineering of the baby boomer paradigm shift of the 1960s.

Mafia Tools And Intelligence Agencies

As for the Mafia-CIA connections, it is known that Allen Dulles worked closely with Area 51 chief Richard Bissell (Director of Plans at the CIA’s Office of Policy Coordination) where the duo used mafia operatives Carlos Marcello, Meyer Lansky, Santos Trafficante, Sam Giancana, and Johny Rosselli (to name a few) in plans to murder Castro while battling the commies throughout the Cold War.

As Whitney Webb demonstrates in her One Nation Under Blackmail, the FBI and later CIA involvement with organized crime was literally baked into the fabric of the Cold War.

No matter how you look at it, the National Inquirer’s entire operation as an organizing weapon of mass mind control was always held by social engineers of the CIA.

So a CIA psychological warfare operation promoted the growth of the UFO myth throughout the Cold War with deep ties to the same organized crime networks that were needed to maintain an international narcotics machine that made the CIA’s MK Ultra drug culture a part of all of our lives, which helped to massively blur the line separating reality from fiction in an entire generation of baby boomers.

Reading newspapers like the Enquirer that infused actual news stories with UFO and paranormal themes also blurred the reality between fantasy and fiction.

Not only was the CIA manufacturing reality in the form of Enquirer “news reports”, but was also manufacturing reality in the form of Project Mockingbird news outlets that involved countless news anchors, editors, publishers and producers pumping out CIA-narratives throughout the Cold War and which were made public during the 1975 Church Committee hearings.

Finally, it is now well known that the CIA’s funding didn’t stop at news media but extended deeply into Hollywood films, with unlimited financial resources pouring into the script writing, selection process, filming and post production operations of literally hundreds of thousands of movies and television shows over the past seven decades.

Ancient Peruvian ETs: More Interesting Than The Controlled Demolition Of The Financial System or WWIII

So… let’s return to the story of the 1000 year old Peruvian aliens broadcast to the Mexican congress (and world media), starting with some basic observations:

1) The appearance of these ETs to the creatures who appeared in Spielberg’s 1978 blockbuster production (overseen by the CIA’s J. Allen Hynek) are hard to ignore.

2) The entire storyline of ancient aliens kept in Peruvian temples and suppressed by government agencies is literally lifted from the 2008 Spielberg/George Lucas film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

3) The actual person who was found to be behind the great revelation of the 1000 year old ETs was a Mexican journalist cut from The National Enquirer cloth named Jose Jaime Maussan who has merely taken a fraudulent story of ancient aliens which proved to be manufactured from composite remains of llama skulls and children’s bodies (severed of two fingers on each hand) which were first “discovered” by graverobbers in 2015 and debunked in 2018.

In fact experts evaluating the original batch of mummies claimed by Maussan revealed that they were a mixture of looted body parts sewn together, and painted. It is also strange that according to Maussan, the owner of these bodies is a private collector using the name “Mario” who charges researchers an undisclosed sum to take samples and x-ray his looted possessions.

The journalist Aja Romano listed several of Maussan’s hoaxes which have occurred over the past decade in his impeccable September 16, 2023 article The true story of the fake unboxed aliens is wilder than actual aliens:

“Neither are the “discoveries” he’s claimed to make in the name of pseudoscience, nor the UFO frauds he’s championed, which allegedly stretch back to the 1990s. These include greatest hits like:

Presenting a strange being dubbed the “Metepec Creature,” which turned out to be a skinned monkey.

Championing a hoax called the “Roswell Slides” in 2015 which purported to show a photo of an alien body but turned out to be that of a mummified 2-year-old boy. (Several of the people involved in this hoax would later attach themselves to the Nazca mummy hoax.)

Claiming to have discovered a “demon fairy” in 2016 which was revealed to be “some conglomeration of a bat, wooden sticks, unseen epoxy and other items designed to deceive” — but not until after he sold it for $10,000.

Gaining an entry on the UFO Watchdog Hall of Shame list for repeated UFO-related false claims and fraud attempts.”

Maussan is somehow unphased by his track record of fraud, and was bold enough to assert to the Mexican congress:

“These specimen(s) are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized… Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.”

Despite the repeated demonstrations of Maussan’s hoaxes, something very influential controlling corporate media continues to broadcast his stories across a plethora of media channels both fringe and mainstream alike, including the Gaia channel, the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, Mexico’s TV Azteca and now even appearing in Mexican Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Whatever this ‘something very influential’ actually is, one thing is probable: it isn’t aliens and instead has a three letter agency connected to it.

We know that this sort of operation is not new, and archeological hoaxes have been instrumental in shaping grand narratives that are designed to re-define the very essence of humanity and our origins for a long time. Take the case of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s Jesuitical hoaxes of the Piltdown Man and Peking Man. These two “discoveries” taking place in 1912 and 1926 involved the complicity of major players within the scientific community and journalism, and although both cases were provably hoaxes, the electric psychological effect which they had on the mass zeitgeist was much more powerful than the truth resulting in several generations of scientists believing whole heartedly that “missing links” were actually discovered proving that the interpretation of evolution concocted by Charles Darwin had occurred.

The Case Of Chardin’s Frauds: Piltdown Man Hoax 1.0

After teaching paleontology in Cairo for three years (1905-1908), Chardin was called to return for a relaxing holiday in Piltdown England, when lo and behold, one of the greatest discoveries in history occurred during a short walk as Chardin discovered a skull and bone fragments in a field. It was 1912 and the skull and jawbone were hailed as the long awaited “missing link” between ape and man whose absence frustrated gradualist Darwinians for decades. International press trumpeted the new discovery as the great proof that Darwin was right, and soon a team of British archeologists were deployed by the Royal Academy to finish the excavation work. Although Chardin quickly became a celebrity, rumblings of doubt among the scientific community persisted — especially among dentists. Why were there no teeth found amidst the Piltdown Man? Why did the jawbone look so similar to that of an orangutang?

Despite the excavation site being remarkably unprotected, with bystanders frequenting the site to poke around freely for weeks, Chardin soon returned once more on holiday and conveniently stumbled on a tooth that no one else saw. This second earth shattering discovery again sent his meteor ever further into space and it wasn’t until years later (1953!) that scientists studying the remains conclusively proved that the Piltdown Man really was a monkey jaw dyed and shaved along with a human skull. The true owner of the tooth found by Chardin was a dog (painted and shaved carefully to fit the jaw).

In the wake of WWI, Chardin found himself stationed in China, where he would live out the next 20 years of his life.

Chardin Does It Again: Piltdown Man Hoax 2.0

Chardin kept himself extremely busy traveling all over China, Tibet, Xinjiang, and Burma between 1923-1945. At one point Chardin spent some months in Peking (today’s Beijing) where he joined a Rockefeller Foundation-funded expedition that uncovered a new missing link in 1926. The suspicion that the earlier Piltdown Man was a hoax was spreading across the scientific community, but that didn’t stop Chardin from publishing several scientific papers on his new find creating a new sensation across the world.

Finally, a missing link between ape and man was really discovered and Darwin’s theory could finally be said to be proven true! It was even given a name: Peking Man.

Sadly, anyone wishing to investigate these claims were hard out of luck as the hundreds of bone fragments were quickly plopped in a crate to be sent to the USA for further examination, when they were mysteriously lost, never to be found again. Chardin strangely seemed to feel no remorse over this loss and made zero attempt to track down the prized find. He simply told his friends that there was no point crying over spilt milk and that everyone should go about their day with a renewed faith that Darwinism must be accepted as the essence of Christianity.

To demonstrate the enduring strength of this Piltdown Hoax 2.0, scientists to this very day treat it as a fait accompli and continue to write apologetics for the missing bones.

ETs or Monkeys: Redefining Humanity’s Origins Two Frauds At A Time

It is here worth recalling that the Jesuit Chardin was not some bored sensationalist looking to spice up his life or seek money like a Catholic P.T. Barnum. Chardin was always a devoted ideologue committed to overturning the foundations of the Judeo Christian ethos and saw himself as a form of “new Moses” overseeing the creation of a new religious order controlled by a new secular priesthood of elites. In 1936, Chardin stated: “What increasingly dominates my interest is the effort to establish within myself, and to diffuse around me, a new religion (let’s call it an improved Christianity if you like) whose personal God is no longer the great Neolithic landowner of times gone by, but the Soul of the world.”

Chardin was a lifelong devotee of eugenics, spewed a vicious hatred of blacks and Chinese despite having been exiled to China for over 20 years. He was also a close friend with another eugenicist named Sir Julian Huxley and together these two social engineers shaped a new synthetic religion which Chardin dubbed ‘Transhumanism’ in 1954.

It is no paradox that the radical atheistic Huxley and the Jesuit priest Chardin found in each other, a kindred spirit.

Julian had been hard at work for decades trying to salvage his grandfather’s work in re-packaging Darwin alongside H.G. Wells and J.B.S. Haldane under a new system called The New Evolutionary Synthesis (outlined in Huxley’s Uniqueness of Man cited by Chardin). This ‘New Synthesis’ was essentially identical to Chardin’s thesis except devoid of any pretense to harmonize with Biblical scripture.

Chardin was so moved by admiration not only for Julian but the entire Huxley clan, that he wrote his 1949 ‘Man’s Place in Nature’ as an homage to Thomas Huxley’s 1904 ‘Man’s Place in Nature and Other Anthropological Essays’. Julian in turn was so moved by Chardin’s thesis that he wrote the introduction to the priest’s famous treatise The Phenomenon of Man.

In his Future of Man, Chardin wrote that his Omega Point “represents our passage, by translation or dematerialization, to another sphere of the Universe: not an ending of the Ultra-Human but its accession to some sort of Trans-Human at the ultimate heart of things”

Julian Huxley paid homage to Chardin’s Peking man hoax while discussing his parallel views of Transhumanism in 1957 writing in his New Bottles for New Wine:

“I believe in transhumanism: once there are enough people who can truly say that, the human species will be on the threshold of a new kind of existence, as different from ours as ours is from that of Peking man. It will at last be consciously fulfilling its real destiny.”

Towards the end of his life, a friend asked him how he feels about his works still being banned from publication by the Church. He responded by saying “I have so many friends now, in good strategic positions, that I have no fear of the future. I have won the game.”

In the place of God, Chardin and Julian promoted a neo-Darwinian theology of ‘Complexity’ which was an a-moral force pulling humanity towards a future ‘singularity’ which would see the creation of a new age and new species of human.

In his Comment je vois les Choses, Chardin says: “In our modern perspective of a Universe in a process of cosmogenesis, the problem of evil no longer exists.” Events are “essentially subject to the play of probabilities of chance in its arrangements… it is absolutely unable to progress toward unity without engendering [evil] here or there by statistical necessity”.

This new age became re-named ‘the singularity’ by modern transhumanists like Ray Kurzweil, which will accompany a new system of controls by a technocratic priesthood, and just like the CIA-managed operation that gave rise to the UFO myth of new Gods from the earliest days of the Cold War to the present “great disclosure”, there is a common denominator behind the normalization of Darwin’s ‘monkey origins’ hypothesis tied to a random mutation mechanism devoid of morality… and the newer ‘ET-origins’ hypothesis of humanity’s a-moral origins.

Both are based on an obsessive intention to destroy all residues of authentic Christianity or moral values which are tied to the concept of mankind made in the image of a living, loving, and reasonable Creator. As has been well understood by oligarchs for millennia, it is only this divine sense of human identity that permits humanity to tap into the courage, self-discipline, and creative power needed to effectively combat the structures of feudal oligarchists who would rather see themselves as the only gods in the universe.

