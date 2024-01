Mark Solar (host of Nexus Podcast) and I discuss how history can be approached as a branch of physical science when one liberates the mind from the radical positivist trappings that assume the existence of linear time, with particle-like "events" separated by empty space. The structure of freemasonry and conspiracy (as a general principle of causation) are also discussed at some length.

