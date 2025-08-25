Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harris's avatar
Anna Harris
5hEdited

Brilliant as usual. But how does all this square with the Promethean Updates?? that paint a picture of peace loving Trump trying to avoid conflict abroad, and focussing on returning US to productivity at home? And pointing to British Empire’s war strategy being carried out by previous presidents and war hawks. This appeared to be also your interpretation. However they seem to me to be totally opposed versions of current events.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Boswarva's avatar
Roger Boswarva
7h

Again, a brilliant exposé Matt. I am quite in awe of your breadth of wisdom . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture