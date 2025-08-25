It has become commonplace among western media to paint today’s Russia–China alliance as a matter of either “momentary convenience,” or as a strained partnership between two competing authoritarian regimes with global imperial aspirations. Some believe that the Russia–China bond, which serves as bedrock for the broader Eurasian Partnership, can be broken up in a similar way that Kissinger’s early efforts to open up to China resulted in exacerbating tensions with Russia. Keith Kellogg even admitted that this was part of the plan in his efforts to build an entente with Russia.

More recently, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson cited A. Wess Mitchell’s 2021 article in National Interest where the former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs stated:

“THE GREATEST risk facing the twenty-first-century United States, short of an outright nuclear attack, is a two-front war involving its strongest military rivals, China and Russia. . . . Given these high stakes, avoiding a two-front war with China and Russia must rank among the foremost objectives of contemporary U.S. grand strategy… The goal of our diplomacy toward Russia—and the crux of our strategy for avoiding a two-front war—should be to sharpen Russia’s dilemma and ensure that, as its fear of China ripens, it has viable options for a foreign policy other than aggression toward the West. Such an approach would not operate on the premise that the United States can court or woo Russia into a conciliatory stance. To the contrary, its premise would be that to the extent that any reduction in tensions with Russia is still possible, it will be because Russia’s leaders decide on the basis of a cold-blooded read of their own interests that détente with the West meets Russia’s security needs better than their present, aggressive policies do. . . .

The United States should wish to see Russia suffer a military rebuff of sufficient magnitude to prompt its leaders to reassess their assumptions about the permissiveness of the post-Soviet space as a preferred zone of strategic expansion.”

But is this possible or simply fantasy?

If this agenda is to be overcome, then an appreciation for the full spectrum tool basket used in the asymmetric war against both Russia and China must be understood.

This involves an appreciation for color revolutionary tactics, Gladio-style fascist groups incubated on the borders of both Russia and China, biowarfare and of course the enduring problem of fifth columnists.

Color Revolutionary Tactics

Over the past decades, both Russia and China have contended with obsessive efforts to carve up and destabilize their governments, utilizing “democracy-promoting/anti-corruption” organizations tied to western intel, which have fortunately failed to Balkanize them as seen in the tragic case of Yugoslavia.

The late geopolitical guru Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote passionately of his vision of a carved-up Russia in his 1997 Grand Chessboard, saying: “A loosely confederated Russia — composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic — would find it easier to cultivate closer economic regulations with Europe, with the new states of Central Asia and with East Asia, which would thereby accelerate Russia’s own development.”

Over the years, western-funded movements in China have arisen calling openly for breaking up China into no less than five ethno-nationalist micro-states called East Turkestan, The Free State of Tibet, Canton, Manchuria, etc. This initiative parallels “De-Colonize Russia,” programs advanced by western think tanks, and even Austrian MP Karl von Hapsburg promoted Russian balkanization in his disturbing New Years address of 2025.

Purged deep state operative Guo Wengui (aka: Miles Guo), now operating from New York, has gone so far as to establish an international insurrectionary organization called “The New Federal State of China” with a shiny new flag, constitution, and cheesy anthem for the post-CCP China, which will undoubtedly happen any day within Guo’s wildest imagination. Since 2020, Miles Guo has worked closely with Steve Bannon to consolidate mass opinion around a necessary to overthrow the Chinese government.

The leaders of both Russia and China have clearly identified “color revolutionary” tactics as an active form of asymmetrical warfare leading both states to ban a wide spectrum of western-funded NGOs (or, if permitted to exist within their territories, to be forced to register as “foreign agents”).

While the color revolution financing king George Soros was banned from China back in 1989, Russia took longer to gain the power and confidence to ban the economic hitman’s Open Society operations, which finally occurred in 2015. While President Trump’s dismantling of the international influence operation known as USAID offered some hope that color revolutionary tactics had come to an end, the fact is that the National Endowment for Democracy — by far the most destructive regime change instrument in the American tool basket — has continued to be funded and has even increased its influence. Not only that, under the new “Duty to Care” program, the former practice of transparency adopted by the NED since its creation in 1983 has also come to an end.

In a July 11 article for New Eastern Outlook, analyst Brian Berletic wrote:

“On its official website, the NED recently revealed what it calls a “duty to care” policy — an internal shift that effectively ends the organization’s long-standing practice of openly listing most of the foreign organizations and movements it finances. This change, framed as a protective measure for recipients in “high-risk environments,” marks a complete reversal of one of the few things that previously distinguished NED operations from covert CIA influence campaigns — the veneer of transparency.”

Gladio-type “stay-behinds” on their borders

The asymmetrical warfare tool basket doesn’t stop at color revolutionary tactics, but relies upon networks of provocateurs and extremists who often find their roots in the non-punishment of virulent war criminals in the wake of WWII. Those second- and third-generation fascist stay-behinds, who were incorporated into western intelligence under the helm of NATO after WWII, remain one of the most uncomfortable and dangerous secrets of the modern age. Weaponized ideological groups, carefully groomed by Anglo-American intelligence since WWII and who continued to glorify Nazi-collaborators as “great heroes,” played a major role both during the Cold War and in today’s Banderite-filled age with neo-Nazi battalions driven obsessively to carry out jihad against Russia as their spiritual forefathers had done during WWII.

This problem is not isolated to Eastern Europe, but persists in China’s own back yard where the American military colony of Japan still maintains a strong tradition of treating WWII fascist war criminals as heroes (much to China’s chagrin). One of the largest parties occupying 30% of the Japanese parliamentary seats is the Nippon Kaigi party, which claims openly that “Japan should be applauded for liberating much of East Asia” during WWII. Despite many anti-fascist impulses in Japan seeking to maintain peaceful coexistence with their Eurasian neighbors, the Nippon Kaigi goes so far as to deny that Japan committed any atrocities to the Chinese during WWII while trying to maintain the thesis that Japan was on the side of justice by working with Hitler.

Keep in mind that this is also the same colony (now hosting over 55,000 US troops), which saw Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba call for Japan’s acquisition of nuclear weapons on October 2, 2024 as part of it’s involvement with a growing Quad (aka: Pacific NATO) to defend against China, Russia, and North Korea.

Full Spectrum Dominance: Atlantic, Arctic, and Pacific

Like Russia, who has watched “full spectrum dominance” wrap around her perimeter over the course of 20+ years, China has also been looking at ongoing efforts to create a “NATO of the Pacific” termed “the Quad” in her backyard. This toxic idea has been championed by NATO-connected think tanks like the Atlantic Council and CFR for years and grows directly out of the 2012 “Asia Pivot” strategy, which saw a broad extension of missile systems, Trident-bearing submarines, provocative “freedom of navigation” exercises, military bases, and efforts to impose US-controlled governments hostile to China in the Pacific region.

The ABM-aspect of this program (which experts agree can be easily converted from “defensive” into “offensive”) is reflected in the THAAD missile system already stationed in South Korea, which currently hosts over 28,000 US troops. Nominally justifying its existence to stop the “North Korean threat,” the reality is that this system has always been aimed at China.

US military controls over Philippines have also exacerbated tension with the Pentagon gaining control of four additional bases in 2023 (bringing the total to nine) and running Exercise Cope Thunder 2025 from July 7 to 17 featuring 14,000 US and Philippine personnel carrying out war games in open preparation for a Pacific war with China. In July, five simultaneous Pacific war games were launched, several breaking historic records of magnitude and scale, which are all openly designed to target China.

Taiwan as Ukraine of the Pacific

Obviously within this entire mess, Taiwan (which has been an Anglo-American plaything since 1949) is currently acting like the “Ukraine of the Pacific” with many leading agents operating throughout the government calling openly for US military defense of China’s autonomous province from the “evil commie” mainlanders. Officials within both Biden and Trump 2.0 administrations have maintained a continuous policy of supporting the “one China” policy, on the one hand, while also supporting Taiwan independence movements, on the other.

In 2022, Biden stated that Taiwan could “count on America’s support” were an invasion to break out at any time. That policy has continued, and now the Trump administration continues to act as Taiwan’s primary weapons supplier, having provided HIMARS rockets, which were used in the largest Taiwanese military exercises involving 22,000 reservists running from July 17 to 27. US Green Berets have been permanently stationed in Taiwan since 2023, and as of May 2025, Washington admitted to sending 500 military personnel to Taiwan to train troops in a move, which Beijing has clearly identified as extremely provocative.

China’s concerns over the vast expansion of US efforts to turn Taiwan into a Pacific Ukraine (including a doubling of military officials in the US embassy compound in the past year) are very real.

Biowarfare in the 21st Century

Then there is the serious issue of the Pentagon’s bioweapons infrastructure that has demonstrated an ethnic-targeting feature, as outlined in the September 2000 PNAC manifesto “Rebuilding Americas Defenses.” In this bone-chilling neocon manifesto, its authors stated that in the 21st century, “combat will likely take place in new dimensions: in space, cyber-space and perhaps the world of microbes… advanced forms of biological warfare that can ‘target’ specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.”

Today, over 320 Pentagon-run biolabs are scattered strategically around the world with very active programs titled “Jupitr” and “Centaur” located in South Korea. These later programs have caused grave concern to both the Chinese and many Koreans since Obama launched these programs in 2010 with an executive order that stated: “A robust and productive scientific enterprise that utilizes biological select agents and toxins is essential to national security.” This was the same team that brought us the Obama–Lugar partnership, which established a vast bio-laboratory infrastructure in Georgia while Obama was still just another Soros-controlled Senator with Presidential ambitions. Although Victoria Nuland admitted that the USA managed over 40 biolabs in Ukraine alone during a 2021 inquiry, even that fact has been flushed down memory hole just a few years later. Work on some of the deadliest toxins in the world has been conducted within the US-run biolabs, which include work on botulinum, ricin, staphylococcal, anthrax, plague, and more. In 2015, the US military was caught illegally shipping samples of live anthrax via FedEx to the US laboratory at the Oran Air base 70 km south of Seoul, resulting in civilian protests across the nation, although with no evidence of any change in policy by the Americans.

Japan’s sordid past is again brought back into the story, as Finian Cunningham’s recent Strategic Culture Foundation study on the origins of US bioweapons complex zeroed in on the Military Industrial Complex’s absorption of the genocidal “Unit 731” under the control of Shiro Ishii. Cunningham wrote: “Ishii’s Unit 731 is estimated to have caused up to 500,000 deaths during the war from the use of biological warfare by dropping pathogens from airplanes on Chinese cities in Hunan and Zhejiang provinces. The unit also carried out diabolic forced experiments on Chinese and Russian prisoners of war to study the epidemiology of diseases and vaccines. Inmates were infected with pathogens and subjected to horrible agonizing deaths… Shiro Ishii and his criminal network were never brought to trial following the war despite earnest Soviet requests. Instead, the Americans who occupied mainland Japan granted him and his team of doctors immunity from prosecution in exchange for exclusive access to the biological and chemical warfare experiments. The Pentagon assigned its experts from Fort Detrick, Maryland, to tap the Japanese trove of data.”

This list would not be complete without the last consideration…

Fifth Columnists in Russia and China

Leaders within both nations have been contending for years with World Economic Forum fifth columnists like Anatoly Chubais in Russia and WEF Trustee Jack Ma (and more than a few other Shanghai Clique connected technocrats and billionaires) both inside and outside of China.

Luckily, since the ousting of Soros, many of the worst elements of China’s deep state have been incrementally de-weeded in bursts, starting in 1989, then 1997, and the largest robust purge has begun in 2012 and continues to this day. Between 2012 and 2022, over 4.7 million Chinese officials have been punished with many high-level figures receiving years to life in prison. Some of the biggest operatives purged by Xi’s crackdown on corruption include:

Bo Xilai: a close ally of Jiang Zemin and the man hailed as the “Al Gore of China” who nearly became Secretary General in 2012… however, by 2013 he was found guilty of corruption, stripped of all his assets, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ma Jian: another member of the Shanghai Clique served as Vice Minister of Public Security from 2006 to 2015 was found guilty of corruption and was given life in prison.

Zhou Younkian: Minister of Public Security from 2002 to 2007 and Politburo Standing Committee member, was given life in prison for abuse of power, corruption, and embezzlement in 2015 — becoming the highest-ranking Chinese official in history to receive such a sentence… but he would not be the last.

Ling Jihua: Chief of Staff to former Secretary General Hu Jintao, was given life in prison in 2016.

Sun Zhengcai: a member of the elite 8-person Politburo, was given life in prison in 2018 for bribery and corruption.

Sun Lijun: Vice Minister of Public Safety in 2018–2020, part of Jiang Zemin faction, deputy director of 610 office, given death sentence with reprieve in 2022 for bribery and corruption.

Meng Honwei: Vice-Minister of Public Security in China from 2004 to 2018 and Interpol Chief in 2016–2018 sentenced to 13.5 years in 2019.

Fu Zhenghua: Justice Minister from 2018 to 2020, was convicted of taking and stealing $17 million of government funds in September 2022, sentenced to life imprisonment.

Zhang Zhinan: Vice Governor of Fujian from 2013 to 2020, sentenced to 14 years for stealing $5 million bribes and abuse of power.

Sun Guofeng: Chair of the People’s Bank of China, was sentenced to 16 years for corruption in 2024.

These are just some of the most notable of the millions of party officials that have faced punishment and jail for serving to threaten the existence of China as a sovereign state. There has been an obvious clash between these traitorous forces and genuine patriots in both nations committed to their peoples’ survival in opposition to global unipolarism and empire.

Beyond Simply Survival

China and Russia have forged a partnership that transcends local concerns or momentary self-interest, but have established the framework of a bond of survival premised on the identities of two civilizational states. Together their energy has brought weaker yet strategic nations such as Iran, North Korea, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia and many others into an alliance of survival representing the interests of 80% of the world’s citizens.

There is still a window of opportunity open for the west to wake up and recognize the total failure of the unipolar model of imperial governance before the point of no return has passed. Whether or not the moral fitness to conduct this exercise in humility still exists remains to be seen.

