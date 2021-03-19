THE ORIGINS OF THE DEEP STATE IN NORTH AMERICA PART 2: Milner’s Perversion Takes over Canada

In case you missed part one of this in-depth expose “Origins of the Deep State In North American” titled title “The Round Table Movement Arises (1864-1945), I highly suggest reading it before proceeding to this second part. Both studies are chapters from my book series The Untold History of Canada available for purchase here.

Part one of our story focused upon the creation of these institutions and their methods of penetrating their networks throughout influential institutions of Canada from 1865 to 1943, and the evolution of the Round Table into the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA) in 1919. American branches were created in 1920 with the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and Institute of Pacific Relations, while a Canadian branch was established in 1928 with the Canadian Institute for International Affairs (now renamed the Canadian International Council.

Key Canadian patriots resistant to the Round Table’s plans for global governance during the 1920s-1940s were also introduced in the form of “Laurier Liberals” O.D. Skelton and Ernest Lapointe, both of whom aided in influencing the highly malleable Prime Minister William Mackenzie King towards the Canadian nationalist cause, greater cooperation with American Patriots such as Franklin Roosevelt and away from the RIIA’s plans for world government under the League of Nations. With the mysterious deaths of Minister of External Affairs Skelton and Justice Minister Lapointe in 1941, all such resistance melted away and Canadian foreign policy become fully infected by Rhodes Trust/ Fabian agents.

This second segment will address the important 1945-1972 destruction of humanist potential leading up to the reforms implemented by Round Table-assets Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Elliot Trudeau in their role in advancing Lord Alfred Milner’s program for a new synthetic nationalism and Malthusian revival for global de-population. Understanding this story is vital if one wishes to fully comprehend the essential character of the institution which has come to increasingly be dubbed ‘deep state’ in recent years.

Tune in next week for Part III of the Origins of the Deep State: What is the Fabian Society and to what End was it Created?