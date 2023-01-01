Did you know that France's anti-oligarchist statesmen not only ushered in a new form of political economy centered around the principle of the sacredness of both the individual and also the general welfare during the 17th century but also established the foundation upon which the later American Revolution was sprung?

In this discussion with the Alternative Educational Alliance's Brandi Barnes and Vincent Boccarosa, I was invited to discuss the systems created by France's great finance minister Jean Baptiste Colbert and his mentor Cardinal Mazarin are explored. The system of international law which these men established in the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia is also examined as a process of perfecting natural law through the establishment of the world's first genuine republic in 1776, to the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the formation of the Monroe Doctrine, and later UN Charter as it was envisioned by President Franklin Roosevelt and his allies.

We take a deep dive on Franklin Roosevelt's activation of Colbertism during the 1930s-1940s and we examine how this fight for a better world was derailed after his early death on April 12, 1945. Lastly, we trace the re-activation of the principle of Westphalia during the 1954 Bandung Conference that established the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence which in turn set the foundation for an anti-Hobbesian/anti-Zero sum operating system underlying what has increasingly become known as the New Silk Road and Multipolar Alliance

