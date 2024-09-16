I have been told on a number of occasions to try making smaller videos unpacking specific topics that are easier to digest on a lunch break, or in transit on the way to work.

So after my last jam packed conversation with Rasheed Muhammed on ‘The Red Pill Diaries’ I decided to try an experiment by turning the conversation into seven small bite sized clips for your cognitive pleasure.

The topics ranged from ‘What is the game plan behind the push to approve long range missile strikes into Russia?’, to ‘Is Jeffrey Sachs trustworthy?’, to ‘What is Elon Musk? and my personal favorite: What was behind the recent Tucker Carlson interview with “the World’s greatest historian” Darryl Cooper (and why do I think it was an exercise in hypnotic induction?)’

The full conversation can be viewed here.

Clip 01: Doubling Down on WW3: Are they Insane?

Clip 02: How are People Kept Ignorant of Today’s Fascist Revival?

Clip 03: How is the Economic Collapse Tied to WW3 Agenda?

Clip 04: How does compartmentalized Thinking Destroy the Mind?

Clip 05: How Tucker & Darryl Cooper Hypnotized Conservatives

Clip 06: Is Jeffrey Sachs Trustworthy?

Clip 07: What the Hell is Elon Musk?

