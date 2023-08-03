If you are not aware that the USA's once moral tradition of supporting poor nations and promoting industrial development for all is being revived by the Russia-China alliance today, then this interview on KPFK 90.7FM's Spotlight on Africa where I speak to Assumpta Oturo is for you
I’ve seen documentaries that were not substituting actors for the real JFK. One chooses to see things according to preconceived opinions. That’s an ongoing problem with interpretation of history. Since real humans interpret history, real humans assimilate that information right or wrong. To some Hitler looks like a model of a human being. Kennedy as a person did not represent much just like the family he comes from does not represent much. As a digression, Theodore Rosevelt when ask about the appointment of Joseph Kennedy as the Chief of security commission, answered, it takes a thief to watch thief's.
JFK was a shrewd individual groomed to be a politicians just like his brothers. The morals and ethics of the entire clan is questionable. Since Kennedy differed from his predecessors, he was made into an image the world needed. Shrewd is a great word to describe individuals like him.
Matt, the reference to the article written by your wife does not represent much to accept a true answer about Kennedy. His personal life and the life of his entire family is enough to question his integrity. Please note that I mention his personal life first. I did not shed a tear on the news of his death. In Canada and the US elections are the biggest bogus one can only imagine. In your country a drama teacher is a prime minister of great value to Canadians. It is hard to believe that the world functions with leadership like yours and Biden here in the US. It makes one wonder if these institutions a worth maintaining.
Oliver Stone in JFK had excerpts of Kennedy’s September 2 TV interview with Walter Cronkite. But the film did not include this:
“But these people who say we ought to withdraw from Vietnam are wholly wrong because if we withdrew from Vietnam the Communists would control Vietnam, pretty soon Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaya, all of Southeast Asia… So I think we should stay… I don’t agree with those who say we should withdraw. That would be a great mistake. That would be a great mistake.… We are in a desperate struggle against the Communist system…. It doesn’t do us any good to say, ‘Well, why don’t we all just go home and leave the world to those who are our enemies’… We are going to meet our responsibility.”
