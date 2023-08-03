If you are not aware that the USA's once moral tradition of supporting poor nations and promoting industrial development for all is being revived by the Russia-China alliance today, then this interview on KPFK 90.7FM's Spotlight on Africa where I speak to Assumpta Oturo is for you

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Follow Spotlight on Africa every week here: https://www.kpfk.org/on-air/spotlight-africa/

To watch my Canadian Patriot Press documentaries, click here

To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here