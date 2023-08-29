There are currently two opposing space paradigms that I’d like to speak about today.

On the one hand, there is the push to extend British geopolitics into space by weaponizing satelites with Directed Energy Beam Weapons, and there is another space vision that is being expressed with the Russia-China program for permanent lunar science bases, lunar mining and broader deep space exploration.

This topic is more important at this moment of the breakdown crisis of the financial system than most people realise and for that reason, I’d like to say a few words about that here.

NASA Imagery S86-27256 (June 1986): Artist’s concept of a lunar base.

I would imagine that most people visiting this website are not ignorant to some of the fallacious “macro-narratives” fed to the masses on a daily basis. You, dear reader, are probably very aware that the financial system is blowing out and you are probably also aware that a financial oligarchy is trying very hard to manage this collapse through the use of the COVID pandemic.

I wouldn’t be surprised if you already suspected that the COVID pandemic was very much akin to a new 9/11 operation pre-designed in the bowels of Anglo-American intelligence and banking circles to usher in policies one could only describe as fascist that a normal population would resist in a heartbeat… under normal circumstances where medical martial law was not in place.

What you may not be aware of, however, is that there is not one single “new world order” agenda, but two opposing paradigms currently clashing over what the terms and conditions of the new world system will look like. Only one of those two paradigms is in any way compatible with your life and those lives of your children, family and nation.

Are you a Malthusian… or a Human?

If you happen to be a Malthusian, depopulation-loving oligarch (or a technocratic ass-licking courtier vying for a position in the new system), then you might really enjoy the idea of using the current crisis to impose a new global “Green governance” agenda onto humanity.

This would be the most attractive way to impose a total depopulation program onto humanity while creating new Great Narratives that replace traditional value systems with new synthetic drug-cult religions that reduce human life to mud while encouraging Gaia worship, global governance, bug-eating and holographic projections of UFOs.

Since sovereign nation-states represent structures designed to protect people from your imperial system, you’d probably want to get rid of those too, and as for creative thought… new discoveries which upset the “equilibrium” of the system you seek to control like a god… well, those pesky things should somehow be done away with too if possible. The system that you would want to support is distinctly “closed” (ie: it is premised upon obedience to fixed limits to existence on every level physical, spiritual and intellectual).

If you should however find yourself in the other camp and realize that you are endowed with a heart, conscience and powers of sovereign thinking, then you probably have more of an interest in supporting the newly emerging system of “open system” economics, multi-polarism and win-win cooperation. Open system economics, if you haven’t guessed, simply means a system without any presumed absolute limits to growth.

It means acting upon the principle that human creative reason is more important than all material factors of life (biological and environmental) and is humanity’s actual species identity.

This concept, IF it is true, means that humanity is distinguished from all other species of the biosphere by being endowed with the unique power of leaping beyond our “limits of knowledge” and manifesting that enlarging metaphysical sphere of knowledge into the material world through scientific and technological progress!

If this is our true nature, then the behaviour of money and how we define “value” in our new economic system should undoubtedly reflect this fact of life.

Perhaps you were not aware, but this potential for a multi-polar world order defined by “open system” practices does still exist, and the fact of its very existence keeps many an oligarch up at night.

If you are confused about which one of the two personality types you fall into, please take 60 minutes and watch a presentation I delivered to a conference in Basel, Switzerland as you contemplate your answer:

This is why the topics of space cooperation are so much more important than most people realise.

Putin, Xi and the Multipolar Alliance… Vectoring on a Common Paradigm

Trump’s April 2020 talks with President Putin on ‘space cooperation and his 2020 executive order to accelerate American lunar, asteroid and mars mining programs were no coincidence.

Both Trump and Putin have made space exploration and constructing permanent scientific bases and industrial mining activities on the Moon national priorities with Russia having even signed a September 2019 bilateral agreement with China to jointly develop lunar bases, and space missions for the next decade. While Trump was president, both NASA and Roscosmos also made asteroid defense national priorities with the heads of both agencies coordinating closely on this vital program for human survival (the vast majority of highly destructive near earth objects orbiting in earth’s vicinity have yet to be discovered and ZERO infrastructure has been brought online to do anything about a collision even if we had a years’ notice).

Before speaking with Trump on April 10, 2020 Putin addressed the International Space Station occupied by American and Russian astronauts via video conference saying:

“We are pleased that our specialists are successfully working under the ISS program with their colleagues from the United States of America, one of the leading space powers. This is a clear example of an effective partnership between our countries in the interests of all mankind.”

Putin went onto say:

“I believe that even now, when the world is confronted with challenges, space activities will continue, including our cooperation with foreign partners, because mankind cannot stand still but will always try to move forward and join forces to advance the boundaries of knowledge… despite difficulties, people sought to make their dream of space travel come true, fearlessly entered the unknown and achieved success.”

If genuine international goals like ending world poverty, exploration of the unknown and cooperation on asteroid defense are on the table then perhaps the new system which will replace the collapsing world order may actually be one worth living in.

Perhaps, as we expand human activity beyond the limits of the small blue marble spinning around our local star (which will certainly go supernova some day), we may find out that our true nature is something more than any Malthusian would have ever dreamed. Perhaps in leaping into the unknown, we might discover that our true freedom is premised less upon our ability to “do whatever we want” and more on our capacity to discover and abide by the laws of creation.

Perhaps as we do this we might demonstrate as a living experiment that humanity was always made in the living image of the creator and not merely destined to the pitiful fate of a talking monkey fighting over diminishing returns under the thumb of a ruling master-class of “alphas”.

Perhaps…

