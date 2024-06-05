In this episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, I take a deep dive into the truth of Tiananmen Square and prove that everything you’ve been taught about this Massacre on June 4, 1989 is a lie covering up a CIA-driven attempt at color revolution more akin to Ukraine’s Maidan in 2014.

This presentation will also introduce the origins of the National Endowment for Democracy from the bowels of the Trilateral Commission, Open Society Foundations, the Malthusian takeover of the trans-Atlantic, the Club of Rome and the hive of transhumanists who were more successful with their program to destroy Russia during the 1980s-1990s than they were to achieve their takeover of China.

The deep state of China is here mapped out taking us into the network around disgraced Communist Party chairman Zhao Ziyang and his nest of technocratic fifth columnists who tried to turn China into a slave colony under the thumb of the Trilateral Commission social engineers. And yes, Miles Guo, Jimmy Lai and Falun Gong play a role in this sordid tale.

Click below to watch the full program on Rumble, Bitchute and Soundcloud:

Or watch on Rumble here or Soundcloud here:

To this day, most Western media and political commentators claim that on June 4, 1989, Chinese security forces killed hundreds or even thousands of peaceful student protestors in Tiananmen Square in central Beijing. In reality, nobody at all was killed in Tiananmen Square.

The Tiananmen Square protests, which began as genuine protests by Communist youth groups, were quickly coopted by British and American intelligence and transformed into a prototypical “color revolution” aimed at destabilizing and overthrowing the Chinese Communist government.

The operation was supported by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED); US radio station Voice of America; a local NGO for the “reform and opening of China” funded by US billionaire George Soros; and US color revolution expert Gene Sharp, who visited Beijing during the protest.

Yet unlike the CIA-supported Romanian Revolution half a year later, the Tiananmen Square protests ultimately failed. In response, a British-controlled Hong Kong newspaper launched the bogus Tiananmen Square “massacre” story which was then amplified globally by the New York Times.

Protest leader Chai Ling previously stated in an interview that she was “hoping for bloodshed” as “only when the Square is awash with blood will the people of China open their eyes.” After the failed revolution, protest leaders were evacuated to the United States (Operation Yellowbird), where Chai Ling received an honorary degree from Princeton university and worked as an NGO director.

While Tiananmen Square was cleared peacefully on June 4, clashes at street blockades about five kilometers away did kill around 200 civilians and soldiers. Western media hardly ever mention these clashes because photographs and video footage clearly show that deadly violence was initiated not by security forces but by protestors armed with guns, paving stones and Molotov cocktails.

Instead, the most iconic photograph of the Tiananmen Square protests shows the famous but anonymous “tank man” (pictured above). Western media usually present a cropped photograph and a shortened video of “tank man” that suggest he was trying to stop the tanks from entering Tiananmen Square and that he may ultimately have been arrested or killed.

In reality, “tank man” blocked the tanks from leaving Tiananmen Square the next morning, talked to some of the soldiers and eventually was whisked away unharmed by bystanders.

To this day it remains unknown who he was, what he wanted, what ultimately happened with him, and why this brief episode happened to be filmed and photographed by US journalists located in a nearby hotel. Intriguingly, though, the “tank man” scene was included in a remarkable 2022 video titled “Ghosts in the Machine” and produced by the US Army 4th Psyop Group.

The Tiananmen Square “massacre” deception was first exposed in a 1998 investigation published by the Columbia Journalism Review and through US embassy cables published by Wikileaks in 2011. Some journalists and diplomats have since acknowledged that there really was no massacre on Tiananmen Square. Nevertheless, most Western media continue spreading the massacre myth.

If the Tiananmen “color revolution” had been successful, global history after the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the USSR would no doubt have taken a very different turn.

Supplementary reading:

The Comprehensive Tiananmen Square Massacre Hoax Dossier

How China’s Gorbachev was Flushed… in 1989

Tiananmen Square: The Failure of an American-instigated 1989 Color Revolution

How China Banned Soros [a Canadian Patriot Documentary]

Who is Creating a New Chinese Boogey Man? (An Examination of Modern Psychological Warfare)

To Readers: If you like this content and want to see more, consider upgrading to a paid subscriber mode (which gets you free PDF books, and invites to all live events which I organize), pick up some books here, or become a Canadian Patriot Press donor here.