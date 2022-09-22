The War on Conspiracy Theories [False Flag Weekly News]
This week, my friend Kevin Barrett invited me to co-host his regularly False Flag Weekly News program where we packed 30 topics pertaining to global events into 60 minutes of break neck commentary. It was a fun little exercise in speed thinking.
i may not agree with everything Mr. Barrett says.. but from the few shows i've listened.. he stands on his own two feet, thinks for himself, uses logic, observation, deductive reasoning instead of just repeating MSM.. which is admirable.