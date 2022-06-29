Transforming Useless Eaters into Useful Creators
What is the most efficient way to disprove the misanthropic thesis that humanity's greatest threat for the 21st century is overpopulation and figuring out how to deal with “the new global useless class” which technology supposedly created?
How about transforming useless eaters into useful creators?
This week Grace Asagra, and her colleagues invited me to deliver some remarks on this existentially important topic which involved a deep dive into the fallacies of the Malthusian worldview which presupposes the laws of the jungle are transposable onto the human species.
Click on the link below to watch the program on Rumble…
Or watch on Bitchute here
and YouTube here
Matt, I think you might be interested in my analysis of Putin's domestic economic policies. I read his St. Petersburg address from Kanekoa's website and included some of it in my episode Reversing the Reset. But a couple of smart viewers questioned whether Putin is part of the Reset, and this is all planned. So I did a deeper dive in another episode on Russia: a Wrench in the Reset Gears? I challenge listeners to come up with better policies, if your purpose is to increase the sovereignty, self-reliance and security of families and small business owners: useless eaters into useful creators. It's brilliant and I suspect that Sergei Glazyev is to credit. I'll have the Substack version with quotes and links up later today but here's the Kanekoa link, the first episode and the YT video and description:
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/vladimir-putins-st-petersburg-speech
https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/reversing-the-reset
Is Russia a Wrench in the Reset Gears? https://youtu.be/UMlTVW7vxUQ
Is Putin a part of the Great Reset or an unintended consequence of sanctions gone awry? I take a closer look at the economic policies in Putin's St. Petersburg address: inflation protection for pensioners and families, state support for mothers, low-interest infrastructure loans, reduced expense and bureaucracy for entrepreneurs, and eco-friendly tourism with environmental restoration. He tasks regional governments with increasing self-employment and home ownership, and admonishes large business owners that a good name will mean more to their heirs than money and property.