This Saturday from 11-2pm Eastern Time, I’ll be chatting with geopolitical analysts George Szamuely, Professor Glenn Diesen and Jason ‘storm chaser’ Nelson on everything ranging from global politics, economic chaos, civil war danger and history.

Tune in to TNTradio.live

To Listen to last week’s program, click on the links below:

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress