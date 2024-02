This Saturday February 24 from 11-2pm Eastern Time, be sure to tune into TNTradio.live to learn about history, politics and mindwars where I’ll be speaking with Alex Krainer, Dr. Eamon McKinney and Richard Cook.

To watch last week’s episode of Connecting the Dots, click on the links below:

Connecting the Dots 1: Glenn Diesen on Historic Roots of Ukraine Crisis and American System Revival in Russia and China

Connecting the Dots 2: George Szamuely on Analysing a World in Crisis

Connecting the Dots 3: Jason Nelson on the Weaponization of Immigration

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress