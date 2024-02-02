'Connecting the Dots' this week featuring George Szamuely, Mel K and David Gosselin (and recordings of last week's show)
Join me on Saturday February 3 from 11am to 2pm eastern time on Connecting the Dots as I chat with geopolitical analyst George Szamuely, talk show host Mel K and poet/essayist David Gosselin about topics ranging from international politics, the fight to save the USA and some deep cultural warfare.
Watch Connecting the Dots live every Saturday from 11am-2pm ET on https://tntradio.live/
Click on the links below to watch last week’s program: