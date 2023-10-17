What were Yitzak Rabin and Yasser Arafat doing in 1993 that posed such a threat to the international oligarchy then planning a new age of hellish wars in the Middle East? What are the roots of the End Times cultists that have infiltrated all Abrahamic faiths over the course of the past several centuries giving rise to an obsessive belief that to do God’s will requires that believers help to usher in the end times?

In this Episode of the Mel K Show, Matt breaks down the dynamics shaping the Middle East with a look to the revival of the danger of peace through development that was emerging at the end of the 19th century with the unveiling of the Berlin-Baghdad Railway, and broader international rail cooperation program with followers of Abraham Lincoln in Russia, China, France, German and the Ottoman Empire working to usher in a new anti-imperial system based on Constitutional banking.

The age of assassinations, coordinated world wars, and regime change operations, as well as the forgery of the Protocols of Zion and rise of fascism are also addressed through this historic lesson.

