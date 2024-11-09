In this long form discussion, Dr. Jessica Rose and I talk about oligarchism as a mental and spiritual disease driven by trauma-based mind control, self-hate and an inversion of Natural Law. We discuss the pros and cons of the book ‘Bloodlines of the Illuminat’, ‘alters’, MK Ultra, controlled personality splitting, Esalen Institute, Carl Jung’s demonic invocations, the creation of death cults, the history of witch covens, black masses, Crowley, the nature of evil, Edgar Poe, Othello, Plato and controlled oppositions are all discussed.

Or watch on Rumble here , or Bitchute here

Follow Jessica Rose's Substack here:

Reference material for those wishing to take in some edifying literature and art discussed in this video:

Mozart's Requiem

An introduction to Alma Deutscher

An introduction to Edgar Poe's insight into evil (and the Good)

Plato's works and Augustine's works can be accessed here

Verdi's Othello