In this long form discussion, Dr. Jessica Rose and I talk about oligarchism as a mental and spiritual disease driven by trauma-based mind control, self-hate and an inversion of Natural Law. We discuss the pros and cons of the book ‘Bloodlines of the Illuminat’, ‘alters’, MK Ultra, controlled personality splitting, Esalen Institute, Carl Jung’s demonic invocations, the creation of death cults, the history of witch covens, black masses, Crowley, the nature of evil, Edgar Poe, Othello, Plato and controlled oppositions are all discussed.
Or watch on Rumble here, or Bitchute here
Follow Jessica Rose's Substack here:
Reference material for those wishing to take in some edifying literature and art discussed in this video:
Mozart's Requiem
An introduction to Alma Deutscher
An introduction to Edgar Poe's insight into evil (and the Good)
Plato's works and Augustine's works can be accessed here
Verdi's Othello
Matt, here is a real, live proponent of Mithraism, with a video presentation of his thesis. His site contains a lot of reference material. He's an academic. I'm aware from a personal contact that he attempts to recruit members and acolytes, often young women. My contact person was temporarily ensnared in his attention, but escaped. I'm curious if you and your wife, Cynthia, have encountered him in your research, and what you think of his work. Be sure to check out the video of one of his talks.
http://www.mysterium.com
Thank you for all of your work.
The Fugitive Wants Your I.D.
...one MOSIP o'you
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/the-fugitive-wants-your-id