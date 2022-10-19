What are the Fascist Roots of the European Union?
Maria Nikolaidi and I discuss the fascist roots of the European Union by taking a fresh look at Charlemagne’s efforts to create an Augustinian renaissance during the 9th century leading up to the perversions of Charlemagne’s vision for a system of win-win cooperation over the course of the next millennium. We explore the role of Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi and other dominant figures among the Hapsburg empire in forming the Pan European Movement as a controlled opposition, and we also discuss the rise of Sir Oswald Mosley’s dream of a Greater Britain and European Union which played a direct role in shaping the post-WW2 order. The peculiar role of Winston Churchill as a “founding father of the European Union” after WW2 is fleshed out as well.
Within this context Operation Gladio is also discussed which saw the absorption of major leading German and Italian fascists into the post-WW2 intelligence complex with a special focus on NATO.
Any treatment of the history of Fascism in Europe, the EU that includes the 20th century would be utterly deficient if it didn't include the role of American Fascists who supported the efforts globally, as well as inside the US. Who's efforts guided and were drawn upon by European Fascists committing their greatest crimes against humanity, US policies cited as a defense to their crimes at the Nuremberg trials. American Fascists who went subterranean and donned new masks during and after WWII, even rising to the highest levels of power in the US, including multiple presidents. American Fascists behind The New World Order/Great Reset, all of the coerced authoritarianism we live with today, as corporations have become full partners with government determining and enforcing public policy like mask and injection mandates, business closures, genital mutilation, CRT/ESG, in partnership with Marxist authoritarians, a new Hitler-Stalin Pact entered into declaring western liberal capitalism rooted in individual liberty their mutual enemy - to be eradicated before they settle their final showdown, learning from history not to break the Pact before the bitter-clinger deplorables are eliminated.
Because that history of Fascism is imperative to knowing and understanding how we got to where we are today. And how dire our position is, who our biggest threats are, many of whom remain masked as friends (Rino's) and remain subterranean. A knowing that is sobering and liberating, because it explains the nagging unexplaineds of our predicament. Armed with knowledge as power that will allow freedom and liberty to ultimately prevail. For your consideration:
Leading American industrialists, bankers, academics, media, were enthralled with Hitler and the Nazi’s in the 1930’s, many even publicly supportive right up until Pearl Harbor. Then privately. Including Graeme K. Howard, General Motors VP, who published “America and a New World Order” in 1940. GHWB’s “New World Order” speech, anyone?
http://www.rationalrevolution.net/war/american_supporters_of_the_europ.htm
George HW Bush’s father was Prescott Bush. Prescott Bush was a prominent international banker in the 1930’s-1940’s. Sometimes referred to as Hitler’s banker. He was a Nazi sympathizer, who profited from Hitler’s war machine, and the concentration camps.
The UK Guardian, September 25, 2004, “How Bush’s grandfather helped Hitler’s rise to power”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar
The Hitler-Stalin Pact and Secret Protocols, both authoritarian, centrally-planned governments declaring western liberal capitalist nations with protections for individual rights and freedoms their greatest threat and obstacle to their global ambitions.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/234008336_The_Hitler-Stalin_pact_discussion_of_the_Non-Aggression_Treaty_and_the_secret_protocols