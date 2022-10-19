Maria Nikolaidi and I discuss the fascist roots of the European Union by taking a fresh look at Charlemagne’s efforts to create an Augustinian renaissance during the 9th century leading up to the perversions of Charlemagne’s vision for a system of win-win cooperation over the course of the next millennium. We explore the role of Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi and other dominant figures among the Hapsburg empire in forming the Pan European Movement as a controlled opposition, and we also discuss the rise of Sir Oswald Mosley’s dream of a Greater Britain and European Union which played a direct role in shaping the post-WW2 order. The peculiar role of Winston Churchill as a “founding father of the European Union” after WW2 is fleshed out as well.

Within this context Operation Gladio is also discussed which saw the absorption of major leading German and Italian fascists into the post-WW2 intelligence complex with a special focus on NATO.

