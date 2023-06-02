This evening at 8pm Eastern Time, I will be joining my colleague Jason Dahl (multimedia wizard and host of Superspreaders) for a live premier of a new film ‘Who is our Real Enemy? China, Russia or Something else?’

The 10 minute film will be presented and the content will be discussed for about 1 hour. The first film in our new series ‘Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops’ was released last week and tackled the myth of ‘Secret Chinese Police Stations’ which can be viewed here.

So tune in tonight (Friday June 2 at 8pm ET) to catch the live broadcast and participate in the live Q and A.

Just click the following links:

RUMBLE LIVE

YOUTUBE LIVE