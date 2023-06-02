This evening at 8pm Eastern Time, I will be joining my colleague Jason Dahl (multimedia wizard and host of Superspreaders) for a live premier of a new film ‘Who is our Real Enemy? China, Russia or Something else?’
The 10 minute film will be presented and the content will be discussed for about 1 hour. The first film in our new series ‘Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops’ was released last week and tackled the myth of ‘Secret Chinese Police Stations’ which can be viewed here.
So tune in tonight (Friday June 2 at 8pm ET) to catch the live broadcast and participate in the live Q and A.
Just click the following links:
America loves to hate but when a money pot shows up at the end of the rainbow we ignore the hate. That was and is the case with China.
Russia failed building a system that was a utopia on this planet and we had a perfect opportunity to build a lasting peace. What did we do instead. We encouraged Ukraine to join the NATO to piss the Russians off.
Nothing new considering America’s past history.
We are a democracy, we love humanity, we love peace, the environment and we welcome people from all over the world.
If you see that being written or spoken by goons like Biden, close your eyes and ignore it.
There is no other government in the world that is as manipulative as our’s. Americans do not represent on the average the views of people we elect. How did we voted them in these positions. We have been brainwashed for years to accept brand names. Democrats are not what they preach but they acquired a brand name that is hard to beat.
Brand names is what America lives by.
doing the lord’s work matt