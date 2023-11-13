In this episode of Man in America with Seth Holehouse, I was invited to discuss the study of history as a branch of science with a focus on epistemology and techniques of cognitive warfare stretching far back into ancient civilization and our more recent era. The essential tools of left vs right false dichotomizations used by oligarchical systems to keep slaves fighting and the imbalances of logic vs emotions cultivated in oligarchical cultural nets are all explored.

These considerations are extremely important to understand how and why the French revolution failed where the American revolution, how a scientific priesthood has been created over the centuries, why art has become detached from truth, and much more.

