In this two part presentation for the ICIC, I speak to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his collaborators about the structure of modern oligarchism by going back to the geopolitically relevant beginnings of a globally ruling conglomerate that has infiltrated all socio-political structures over centuries up to the present day and revealed its full power in the so-called "Corona Pandemic".
We explore the (geopolitical) history, navigating from the fall of Rome and the emergence of the Vatican, Canada and the British Empire to the City of London and the WEF (World Economic Forum) to the mergers in Freemasonry and the so-called three-letter organizations in the US.
What are the connections between these eras and structures and which actors are known as masterminds? Do they continue to have influence on the development of mankind? If so, how do they exercise it? Are the historical "facts" we are taught really incontrovertible? Or is it worth taking a deeper look into to the past in order to connect the dots through independent research by way of intelligent and soulful individuals who shed light on history in the service of a better future?
