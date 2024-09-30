With the surreal flight forward into an Armaggedon-esque war with the entire Arab world (via Israel’s immanent invasion into Lebanon, bombing of Yemen, murder of the head of Syria’s military forces (aka: President Assad’s brother)) as well as a general war with Iran, it is worth taking a step back and reminding ourselves of the words of Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook who wrote in his influential 1934 treatise ‘Orot’:

“The Truth Concerning the Land is Revealed in Cabala. Jewish Mysticism (Cabala) militates for life in the Land of Israel. Rationalistic approaches to Judaism place no special value on the Land of Israel. In wars, national characters crystalize. Israel, as the universal reflection of mankind, benefits thereby. The heels of Messiah follow upon World Conflageration… At the hour of the downfall of Western civilization, Israel is called upon to fulfill its divine mission by providing the spiritual basis for a New World Order.” [emphasis added]

Kook was not a typical rabbi, but was the official Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of British Mandate Palestine from 1919 until his death in 1934, and a gnostic Kaballist who, like too many Christian Zionists, believed that it was his divine mission to usher in Armageddon in order to invoke the Messiah. Rabbi Kook was also a leading collaborator of the fascist Hagenah terrorist Vladimir Jabotinsky, a leading advocate of Greater Israel, and the founding father of every single Yeshiva that went on to spawn several generations of illegal settlers in the West Bank.

However, before we take the easy leap into labelling the World War 3 threat as a Jewish-caused issue, it is worth also reminding ourselves of Sir Henry Kissinger’s 2012 forecast when he said, “in 10 years, there will be no more Israel.”

Was Kissinger simply an enlightened oracle foreseeing the future?

Or was he perhaps a direct part of the planned ‘world conflageration’ that would usher in ‘the downfall of Western Civilization’ and usher in the ‘New World Order’, to which Rabbi Kook had devoted himself and his followers?

Here a few points are worth holding in mind:

Why were 3 of the four authors of the Balfour Accords which created the state of Israel itself (namely Lord Balfour, Lord Milner, Lloyd George and Walter Rothschild) antisemitic fascists who actually despised Jews, and in the case of Lloyd George, worked tirelessly to support the Nazi movement’s rise to power? Why were the Protocols of Zion forgeries (which did much to stoke antisemitism, fascism and empty Europe of Jews through terror) crafted and promoted by occult networks tied to British Intelligence who were themselves committed to reviving those ancient pagan mystery cults which Old Testament prophets sought to destroy. Why were the same British-steered freemasonic agencies that spawned Salafyism (the foundation of modern radical Islam), and the Muslim Brotherhood (which later spawned Hamas in 1987), also behind the growth of the B’nai Brith, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, the ADL and the Solomon Temple Greater Israel Cult?

The point I’m trying to get at is that an eschatological game is in play, and occult agencies masquerading as Jewish and Muslim (and Christian) appear to be collaborating in a perverse ritual involving the mass genocide of most Muslims, Jews and Christians living on this planet.

The Templar/Hopsitaller roots of Rosicrucian black magicians that have infiltrated western civilization over the past several centuries and their relationship to the Crusades, and their headquarters in Solomon’s Mines should also not be treated as unrelated to the plans for today’s disastrous ritual.

With that in mind, and as we slowly come to the anniversary of the sparking of the October 7 inside job which unleashed this hellish End Times ritual, I will leave you with two presentations I delivered to Mel K nearly one year ago, clarifying the terms of the occult agencies managing this shit show.

Part 1: Understanding the History of the Holy Land

